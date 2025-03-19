Clemson in contact with forward in transfer portal

|
Clemson in contact with forward Nick Davidson in transfer portal
Clemson may be gearing up for another NCAA Tournament run, but that hasn't stopped the staff from taking a look at the portal behind the scenes.
Nevada forward Nick Davidson, who averaged 15.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game for the Wolf Pack, has heard from a variety of schools since entering the portal. Brad Brownell and the Tigers are one of them. Some other notable schools include St. Johns, North Carolina, Kentucky, and several others.
North Carolina
Kentucky
St. John’s
Louisville
Texas Tech
Arizona
Cal
Illinois
Missouri
Oklahoma State
Providence
Purdue
Stanford
USC
Virginia Tech
Washington
Xavier… https://t.co/S5hpz9m0vb
The 6’10” junior averaged 15.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game this season while shooting 37% from three. His game fits… pic.twitter.com/9mIQ1id1By
