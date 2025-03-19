Clemson in contact with forward in transfer portal

Clemson in contact with forward Nick Davidson in transfer portal

Clemson may be gearing up for another NCAA Tournament run, but that hasn't stopped the staff from taking a look at the portal behind the scenes. Nevada forward Nick Davidson, who averaged 15.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game for the Wolf Pack, has heard from a variety of schools since entering the portal. Brad Brownell and the Tigers are one of them. Some other notable schools include St. Johns, North Carolina, Kentucky, and several others. Nevada transfer forward Nick Davidson has heard from the following schools since entering the portal, per source:



https://t.co/S5hpz9m0vb — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) March 19, 2025



The 6'10" junior averaged 15.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game this season while shooting 37% from three.

