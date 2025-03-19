Clemson in contact with forward in transfer portal

sports_basketball
Nick Davidson is a forward from Nevada Clemson is reportedly in the mix for. (Photo: Isaiah Downing / Imagn Images)
Clemson in contact with forward Nick Davidson in transfer portal
Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 4 hours ago

Clemson may be gearing up for another NCAA Tournament run, but that hasn't stopped the staff from taking a look at the portal behind the scenes.

Nevada forward Nick Davidson, who averaged 15.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game for the Wolf Pack, has heard from a variety of schools since entering the portal.

Brad Brownell and the Tigers are one of them. Some other notable schools include St. Johns, North Carolina, Kentucky, and several others.

