Clemson in contact with Big 12 guard in the portal

Clemson in contact with Big 12 guard Johnathan Powell in the portal
Clemson continues to cast a wide net in the transfer portal.
This time, that contact comes from the Big 12. West Virginia guard Johnathan Powell has received plenty of interest since entering the portal, and the Tigers have thrown their hat into the ring. Powell averaged 8.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 0.7 assists in his freshman season, appearing in 32 games. He's heard from top schools like North Carolina, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Clemson, and several others. WVU G Jonathan Powell has received interest from the following programs, he tells TPR:
