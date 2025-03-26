sports_basketball
West Virginia guard Johnathan Powell has received plenty of interest since entering the portal, and the Tigers have thrown their hat into the ring. (Photo: Rob Gray / Imagn Images)
West Virginia guard Johnathan Powell has received plenty of interest since entering the portal, and the Tigers have thrown their hat into the ring. (Photo: Rob Gray / Imagn Images)

Clemson in contact with Big 12 guard Johnathan Powell in the portal
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 2 hours ago

Clemson continues to cast a wide net in the transfer portal.

This time, that contact comes from the Big 12.

West Virginia guard Johnathan Powell has received plenty of interest since entering the portal, and the Tigers have thrown their hat into the ring.

Powell averaged 8.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 0.7 assists in his freshman season, appearing in 32 games.

He's heard from top schools like North Carolina, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Clemson, and several others.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email | Comment
PHOTO GALLERY: Clemson Football Practice IV
PHOTO GALLERY: Clemson Football Practice IV
Elite lineman breaks down love for the Tigers: Clemson is "one of a kind"
Elite lineman breaks down love for the Tigers: Clemson is "one of a kind"
Clemson in contact with Big 12 guard in the portal
Clemson in contact with Big 12 guard in the portal
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts