Clemson guard Del Jones enters transfer portal

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

Another former 4-star prospect has entered the transfer portal for Clemson men's basketball. Freshman guard Del Jones is set to leave, per multiple reports. Jones played in 32 games, averaging 3.8 points and an assist in 11.8 minutes per game. He scored as much as 13 in the absence of Chase Hunter at Virginia Tech. With Dillon Hunter out in postseason action, Jones' impact off the bench was limited with four total points over 12+ minutes per game versus SMU, Louisville and McNeese, committing six turnovers. He joins former 4-star-rated forward and redshirt freshman Asa Thomas as Monday portal entries on the first day it opened. Jones Clemson bio -Jones is a 6-2, 180-pound four-star point guard and ranks as the No. 66 overall player and No. 14 point guard according to ESPN. He ranks No. 90 overall and No. 7 point guard in the 2024 class, according to 247Sports. -He played for Team Durant on the EYBL Circuit and averaged 10.8 points, 4.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game. -Jones chose Clemson over Arizona State, Oregon, Seton Hall and West Virginia. -“Del is a superfast combo guard that has played against a lot of great competition in both high school and on the EYBL circuit. Offensively, he excels in the open court by attacking the paint and creating offense for himself and others. He is an explosive athlete whose competitiveness and toughness impressed our staff. We certainly feel like he has the ability to impact the game on both ends of the floor while at Clemson.”

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!