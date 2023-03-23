Reports: Clemson forward enters transfer portal

|
Clemson forward Ben Middlebrooks enters transfer portal
|2023 Mar 23, Thu 09:03-
Ben Middlebrooks has entered the transfer portal, per multiple reports.
Middlebrooks averaged 11.2 minutes per game this past season, scoring 3.1 points and grabbing 2.7 rebounds a game. He played in 60 games total as a Tiger over two seasons. Middlebrooks was rated as a four-star prospect out of Calvary Christian (Fla.). Middlebrooks reclassified a year ahead from the 2022 group to 2021 in signing with the Tigers. He is a second transfer from the 2022-23 Tigers, joining freshman guard Chauncey Gibson, who redshirted.
