Reports: Clemson forward enters transfer portal

Middlebrooks averaged 11.2 minutes per game this past season, scoring 3.1 points and grabbing 2.7 rebounds a game.

He played in 60 games total as a Tiger over two seasons.

Middlebrooks was rated as a four-star prospect out of Calvary Christian (Fla.).

Middlebrooks reclassified a year ahead from the 2022 group to 2021 in signing with the Tigers.

He is a second transfer from the 2022-23 Tigers, joining freshman guard Chauncey Gibson, who redshirted.