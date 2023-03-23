Reports: Clemson forward enters transfer portal

CLEMSON BASKETBALL

Clemson forward Ben Middlebrooks enters transfer portal
2023 Mar 23

Clemson forward Ben Middlebrooks has entered the transfer portal, per multiple reports.

Middlebrooks averaged 11.2 minutes per game this past season, scoring 3.1 points and grabbing 2.7 rebounds a game.

He played in 60 games total as a Tiger over two seasons.

Middlebrooks was rated as a four-star prospect out of Calvary Christian (Fla.).

Middlebrooks reclassified a year ahead from the 2022 group to 2021 in signing with the Tigers.

He is a second transfer from the 2022-23 Tigers, joining freshman guard Chauncey Gibson, who redshirted.

