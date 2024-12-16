|
Clemson falls in latest AP Top 25
Clemson men's basketball hung on to a Top 25 spot after Saturday's home loss to Memphis.
The Tigers (9-2) fell nine places to No. 25 after an 87-82 overtime loss to previously unranked Memphis (8-2), which moved up to No. 21 this week. Clemson is No. 19 in the latest NCAA NET metric and No. 27 with the KenPom ratings. Clemson looks to bounce back at South Carolina on Tuesday (7 p.m./SECN). AP Top 25 1. Tennessee (50) 2. Auburn (12) 3. Iowa State 4. Kentucky 5. Duke 6. Alabama 7. Florida 8. Kansas 9. Marquette 10. Oregon 11. UConn 12. Texas A&M 13. Gonzaga 14. Oklahoma 15. Houston 16. Purdue 17. Ole Miss 18. UCLA 19. Cincinnati 20. Michigan State 21. Memphis 22. Dayton 23. San Diego State 24. Michigan 25. Clemson Others receiving votes: Mississippi St. 158, Arkansas 151, Missouri 120, Baylor 115, Illinois 70, Drake 52, St. John's 50, Utah St. 48, Pittsburgh 28, Maryland 24, West Virginia 19, Wisconsin 18, Georgia 18, Oklahoma St. 16, Arizona St 14, Creighton 12, North Carolina 9, Penn St. 8, Indiana 7, Texas 3, St. Bonaventure 2.
The Tigers (9-2) fell nine places to No. 25 after an 87-82 overtime loss to previously unranked Memphis (8-2), which moved up to No. 21 this week.
Clemson is No. 19 in the latest NCAA NET metric and No. 27 with the KenPom ratings.
Clemson looks to bounce back at South Carolina on Tuesday (7 p.m./SECN).
AP Top 25
1. Tennessee (50)
2. Auburn (12)
3. Iowa State
4. Kentucky
5. Duke
6. Alabama
7. Florida
8. Kansas
9. Marquette
10. Oregon
11. UConn
12. Texas A&M
13. Gonzaga
14. Oklahoma
15. Houston
16. Purdue
17. Ole Miss
18. UCLA
19. Cincinnati
20. Michigan State
21. Memphis
22. Dayton
23. San Diego State
24. Michigan
25. Clemson
Others receiving votes:
Mississippi St. 158, Arkansas 151, Missouri 120, Baylor 115, Illinois 70, Drake 52, St. John's 50, Utah St. 48, Pittsburgh 28, Maryland 24, West Virginia 19, Wisconsin 18, Georgia 18, Oklahoma St. 16, Arizona St 14, Creighton 12, North Carolina 9, Penn St. 8, Indiana 7, Texas 3, St. Bonaventure 2.
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now