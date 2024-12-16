Clemson falls in latest AP Top 25

The Tigers (9-2) fell nine places to No. 25 after an 87-82 overtime loss to previously unranked Memphis (8-2), which moved up to No. 21 this week.

Clemson is No. 19 in the latest NCAA NET metric and No. 27 with the KenPom ratings.

Clemson looks to bounce back at South Carolina on Tuesday (7 p.m./SECN).

AP Top 25

1. Tennessee (50)

2. Auburn (12)

3. Iowa State

4. Kentucky

5. Duke

6. Alabama

7. Florida

8. Kansas

9. Marquette

10. Oregon

11. UConn

12. Texas A&M

13. Gonzaga

14. Oklahoma

15. Houston

16. Purdue

17. Ole Miss

18. UCLA

19. Cincinnati

20. Michigan State

21. Memphis

22. Dayton

23. San Diego State

24. Michigan

25. Clemson

Others receiving votes:

Mississippi St. 158, Arkansas 151, Missouri 120, Baylor 115, Illinois 70, Drake 52, St. John's 50, Utah St. 48, Pittsburgh 28, Maryland 24, West Virginia 19, Wisconsin 18, Georgia 18, Oklahoma St. 16, Arizona St 14, Creighton 12, North Carolina 9, Penn St. 8, Indiana 7, Texas 3, St. Bonaventure 2.