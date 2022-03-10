Tigers take 12-0 record into weekend series
by - 2022 Mar 10, Thu 15:48
Clemson ace Mack Anglin is off to a strong start.
Clemson ace Mack Anglin is off to a strong start.

The Tigers host Northeastern in a three-game series this weekend in the first meetings between the two programs.

SERIES SETUP

• Who – Northeastern (6-5-1) vs. Clemson (12-0)

• Best Ranking – NOR – NR; CU – No. 18 Perfect Game

• When – Friday (4 p.m.), Saturday (3 p.m.), Sunday (1 p.m.)

• Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

• Watch – ACC Network Extra

• Video Announcers – Marty Clary (Saturday, Sunday), William Qualkinbush, Ron Smith (Friday)

• Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball

• Tickets – ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – 0-0

STARTING PITCHERS

• Friday – RHP Cam Schlittler (NOR - 1-2, 2.00 ERA) vs. RHP Mack Anglin (CU - 2-0, 1.13)

• Saturday – RHP Sebastian Keane (NOR - 1-1, 2.70) vs. RHP Nick Hoffmann (CU - 2-0, 2.77)

• Sunday – RHP Wyatt Scotti (NOR - 3-0, 0.47) vs. RHP Nick Clayton (CU - 0-0, 6.10)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has a 9-0 home record, defeated Michigan State 4-2 at Greenville, S.C. on Wednesday night.

• The Tigers are averaging 9.3 runs per game and hitting .296 with a .454 slugging percentage, .435 on-base percentage and five steals.

• The pitching staff has a 2.23 ERA, .211 opponents’ batting average and 2.80 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .980.

NORTHEASTERN OVERVIEW

• Northeastern, who has a 3-2 road record, is led by ninth-year Head Coach Mike Glavine.

• The Huskies tied Massachusetts 1-1 at home on Tuesday. They are hitting .252 and have a 3.36 ERA and .975 fielding percentage.

• Mike Sirota is hitting .408 with six doubles, a homer, 10 RBIs and four steals, while Dennis Colleran has both of the team’s saves.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson’s 13-game winning streak dating to 2021 is its longest since 2006 and tied for 10th longest in school history.

• Clemson is hitting .312 with two outs in 2022.

Benjamin Blackwell (SS) and Dylan Brewer (CF) are the only Tigers to start all 12 games at the same position in 2022.

PITCHING LEADING THE WAY

• One of the main reasons for the Tigers’ success has been their consistency on the mound.

• Clemson has allowed five runs or less in all 12 games and four runs or less in 11 of the 12 games.

• The Tigers have a 2.23 ERA, .211 opponents’ batting average and 129 strikeouts against 46 walks in 109.0 innings pitched in 2022.

• Clemson has only allowed 17 extra-base hits (12 doubles, five homers).

• Clemson has a 10.65 strikeout-per-nine-innings-pitched mark.

• The Tigers are holding opponents to .179 with runners on base and .171 with runners in scoring position.

• Clemson pitchers have done well keeping the ball down in the zone with 113 groundball outs compared to 72 flyball outs.

• Clemson starters have combined for a 4-0 record, 2.67 ERA, .204 opponents’ batting average and 57 strikeouts in 54.0 innings pitched.

• The Tiger bullpen has an 8-0 record, five saves, a 1.80 ERA, .217 opponents’ batting average and 72 strikeouts in 55.0 innings pitched.

TIGER WALK

• Clemson has totaled 88 walks in 12 games and is averaging 7.3 walks per game on offense.

• That along with its 19 hit-by-pitches are big reasons Clemson has a .435 on-base percentage in 2022.

• The school record for walks per game is 6.7, set by the 1999 team. It had 463 walks in 69 games.

Cooper Ingle leads the team with 15 walks. Chad Fairey is second with 13 walks.

• In the season-opening series against Indiana from Feb. 18-20, the Tigers totaled 36 walks in three games and also had eight hit-by-pitches.

