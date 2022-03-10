Tigers take 12-0 record into weekend series

The Tigers host Northeastern in a three-game series this weekend in the first meetings between the two programs.

SERIES SETUP

• Who – Northeastern (6-5-1) vs. Clemson (12-0)

• Best Ranking – NOR – NR; CU – No. 18 Perfect Game

• When – Friday (4 p.m.), Saturday (3 p.m.), Sunday (1 p.m.)

• Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

• Watch – ACC Network Extra

• Video Announcers – Marty Clary (Saturday, Sunday), William Qualkinbush, Ron Smith (Friday)

• Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – 0-0

STARTING PITCHERS

• Friday – RHP Cam Schlittler (NOR - 1-2, 2.00 ERA) vs. RHP Mack Anglin (CU - 2-0, 1.13)

• Saturday – RHP Sebastian Keane (NOR - 1-1, 2.70) vs. RHP Nick Hoffmann (CU - 2-0, 2.77)

• Sunday – RHP Wyatt Scotti (NOR - 3-0, 0.47) vs. RHP Nick Clayton (CU - 0-0, 6.10)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has a 9-0 home record, defeated Michigan State 4-2 at Greenville, S.C. on Wednesday night.

• The Tigers are averaging 9.3 runs per game and hitting .296 with a .454 slugging percentage, .435 on-base percentage and five steals.

• The pitching staff has a 2.23 ERA, .211 opponents’ batting average and 2.80 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .980.

NORTHEASTERN OVERVIEW

• Northeastern, who has a 3-2 road record, is led by ninth-year Head Coach Mike Glavine.

• The Huskies tied Massachusetts 1-1 at home on Tuesday. They are hitting .252 and have a 3.36 ERA and .975 fielding percentage.

• Mike Sirota is hitting .408 with six doubles, a homer, 10 RBIs and four steals, while Dennis Colleran has both of the team’s saves.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson’s 13-game winning streak dating to 2021 is its longest since 2006 and tied for 10th longest in school history.

• Clemson is hitting .312 with two outs in 2022.

• Benjamin Blackwell (SS) and Dylan Brewer (CF) are the only Tigers to start all 12 games at the same position in 2022.

PITCHING LEADING THE WAY

• One of the main reasons for the Tigers’ success has been their consistency on the mound.

• Clemson has allowed five runs or less in all 12 games and four runs or less in 11 of the 12 games.

• The Tigers have a 2.23 ERA, .211 opponents’ batting average and 129 strikeouts against 46 walks in 109.0 innings pitched in 2022.

• Clemson has only allowed 17 extra-base hits (12 doubles, five homers).

• Clemson has a 10.65 strikeout-per-nine-innings-pitched mark.

• The Tigers are holding opponents to .179 with runners on base and .171 with runners in scoring position.

• Clemson pitchers have done well keeping the ball down in the zone with 113 groundball outs compared to 72 flyball outs.

• Clemson starters have combined for a 4-0 record, 2.67 ERA, .204 opponents’ batting average and 57 strikeouts in 54.0 innings pitched.

• The Tiger bullpen has an 8-0 record, five saves, a 1.80 ERA, .217 opponents’ batting average and 72 strikeouts in 55.0 innings pitched.

TIGER WALK

• Clemson has totaled 88 walks in 12 games and is averaging 7.3 walks per game on offense.

• That along with its 19 hit-by-pitches are big reasons Clemson has a .435 on-base percentage in 2022.

• The school record for walks per game is 6.7, set by the 1999 team. It had 463 walks in 69 games.

• Cooper Ingle leads the team with 15 walks. Chad Fairey is second with 13 walks.

• In the season-opening series against Indiana from Feb. 18-20, the Tigers totaled 36 walks in three games and also had eight hit-by-pitches.