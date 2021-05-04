|
Tigers host midweek matchup with USC Upstate
|Tuesday, May 4, 2021, 4:01 PM-
The Tigers host USC Upstate on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
GAME SETUP
• Who – USC Upstate (30-9) vs. Clemson (21-18)
• Best Ranking – SCU – NR; CU – NR
• When – Wednesday (6 p.m.)
• Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)
• Watch – ACC Network Extra
• Video Announcers – William Qualkinbush, Ron Smith
• Listen (Radio) – WCCP (105.5 FM)
• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com
• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com
• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball
• Tickets – ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON
SERIES HISTORY
• Overall Record – Clemson leads 3-1 (2009-21)
• Record at Clemson – Clemson leads 3-1 (2009-21)
STARTING PITCHERS
• LHP Sawyer Worrell (SCU - 4-0, 3.27 ERA) vs. RHP Davis Sharpe (CU - 2-1, 5.95)
CLEMSON OVERVIEW
• Clemson, who has a 15-8 home record, upped its winning streak to six games after sweeping No. 4 Louisville by a combined score of 31-12.
• The Tigers are averaging 5.8 runs per game and hitting .261 with a .422 slugging percentage, .365 on-base percentage and 29 steals.
• The pitching staff has a 4.54 ERA, .258 opponents’ batting average and 2.93 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .968.
USC UPSTATE OVERVIEW
• USC Upstate, who has a 12-7 road record, is led by second-year Head Coach Mike McGuire.
• The Spartans have won seven games in a row. They are hitting .302 and have a 2.88 ERA and .967 fielding percentage.
• Jack Hennessy, brother of former Tiger lefthander Jacob Hennessy (2017-19), is hitting a team-high .359 with 37 runs and nine steals.
QUICK HITS
• The Spartans downed the Tigers 12-2 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on March 9, 2021.
• The game against USC Upstate marks Clemson’s first game on a Wednesday in 2021.
• Clemson is 17-1 when outhitting its opponent in 2021.
HISTORIC SWEEP OVER CARDINALS
• Clemson swept No. 4 Louisville by a combined score of 31-12 in three games at Doug Kingsmore Stadium from April 30 to May 2.
• It marked the first time since 2011, including the first time since joining the ACC in 2015, that Louisville suffered a three-game sweep.
• Clemson hit .350 with six doubles, a triple, seven homers, a .631 slugging percentage, .500 on-base percentage and three steals.
• The Tiger pitching staff had a 3.00 ERA, .210 opponents’ batting average and 29 strikeouts against eight walks.
• In game one, Caden Grice totaled a Clemson-record-tying three home runs and eight RBIs (most by a Tiger since 2016) in the 11-3 win.
• In game two, Grice hit a solo homer in the eighth inning to break a 4-4 tie in Clemson’s 5-4 win.
• In game three, the Tigers totaled 18 hits in their 15-5 victory to complete the sweep.
• Grice was 9-for-13 (.692) with four homers, a double, 12 RBIs, seven runs, a 1.692 slugging percentage and .750 on-base percentage.