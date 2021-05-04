Tigers host midweek matchup with USC Upstate
by - Tuesday, May 4, 2021, 4:01 PM
Sharpe returns to the mound for the first time since March 12 against UNC (Clemson athletics photo).
Sharpe returns to the mound for the first time since March 12 against UNC (Clemson athletics photo).

The Tigers host USC Upstate on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

GAME SETUP

• Who – USC Upstate (30-9) vs. Clemson (21-18)

• Best Ranking – SCU – NR; CU – NR

• When – Wednesday (6 p.m.)

• Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

• Watch – ACC Network Extra

• Video Announcers – William Qualkinbush, Ron Smith

• Listen (Radio) – WCCP (105.5 FM)

• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball

• Tickets – ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – Clemson leads 3-1 (2009-21)

• Record at Clemson – Clemson leads 3-1 (2009-21)

STARTING PITCHERS

• LHP Sawyer Worrell (SCU - 4-0, 3.27 ERA) vs. RHP Davis Sharpe (CU - 2-1, 5.95)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has a 15-8 home record, upped its winning streak to six games after sweeping No. 4 Louisville by a combined score of 31-12.

• The Tigers are averaging 5.8 runs per game and hitting .261 with a .422 slugging percentage, .365 on-base percentage and 29 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.54 ERA, .258 opponents’ batting average and 2.93 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .968.

USC UPSTATE OVERVIEW

• USC Upstate, who has a 12-7 road record, is led by second-year Head Coach Mike McGuire.

• The Spartans have won seven games in a row. They are hitting .302 and have a 2.88 ERA and .967 fielding percentage.

• Jack Hennessy, brother of former Tiger lefthander Jacob Hennessy (2017-19), is hitting a team-high .359 with 37 runs and nine steals.

QUICK HITS

• The Spartans downed the Tigers 12-2 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on March 9, 2021.

• The game against USC Upstate marks Clemson’s first game on a Wednesday in 2021.

• Clemson is 17-1 when outhitting its opponent in 2021.

HISTORIC SWEEP OVER CARDINALS

• Clemson swept No. 4 Louisville by a combined score of 31-12 in three games at Doug Kingsmore Stadium from April 30 to May 2.

• It marked the first time since 2011, including the first time since joining the ACC in 2015, that Louisville suffered a three-game sweep.

• Clemson hit .350 with six doubles, a triple, seven homers, a .631 slugging percentage, .500 on-base percentage and three steals.

• The Tiger pitching staff had a 3.00 ERA, .210 opponents’ batting average and 29 strikeouts against eight walks.

• In game one, Caden Grice totaled a Clemson-record-tying three home runs and eight RBIs (most by a Tiger since 2016) in the 11-3 win.

• In game two, Grice hit a solo homer in the eighth inning to break a 4-4 tie in Clemson’s 5-4 win.

• In game three, the Tigers totaled 18 hits in their 15-5 victory to complete the sweep.

• Grice was 9-for-13 (.692) with four homers, a double, 12 RBIs, seven runs, a 1.692 slugging percentage and .750 on-base percentage.

Comment on this story
Print   
WATCH: Behind the scenes of Travis Etienne’s NFL dreams coming true
WATCH: Behind the scenes of Travis Etienne’s NFL dreams coming true
Clemson drops in ESPN post-spring rankings
Clemson drops in ESPN post-spring rankings
Clemson Trustees decide on tuition for 2021-2022 academic year
Clemson Trustees decide on tuition for 2021-2022 academic year
Jaguars have record-breaking ticket sales with addition of Trevor Lawrence
Jaguars have record-breaking ticket sales with addition of Trevor Lawrence
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest