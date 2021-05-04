Tigers host midweek matchup with USC Upstate

The Tigers host USC Upstate on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

GAME SETUP

• Who – USC Upstate (30-9) vs. Clemson (21-18)

• Best Ranking – SCU – NR; CU – NR

• When – Wednesday (6 p.m.)

• Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

• Watch – ACC Network Extra

• Video Announcers – William Qualkinbush, Ron Smith

• Listen (Radio) – WCCP (105.5 FM)

• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball

• Tickets – ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – Clemson leads 3-1 (2009-21)

• Record at Clemson – Clemson leads 3-1 (2009-21)

STARTING PITCHERS

• LHP Sawyer Worrell (SCU - 4-0, 3.27 ERA) vs. RHP Davis Sharpe (CU - 2-1, 5.95)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has a 15-8 home record, upped its winning streak to six games after sweeping No. 4 Louisville by a combined score of 31-12.

• The Tigers are averaging 5.8 runs per game and hitting .261 with a .422 slugging percentage, .365 on-base percentage and 29 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.54 ERA, .258 opponents’ batting average and 2.93 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .968.

USC UPSTATE OVERVIEW

• USC Upstate, who has a 12-7 road record, is led by second-year Head Coach Mike McGuire.

• The Spartans have won seven games in a row. They are hitting .302 and have a 2.88 ERA and .967 fielding percentage.

• Jack Hennessy, brother of former Tiger lefthander Jacob Hennessy (2017-19), is hitting a team-high .359 with 37 runs and nine steals.

QUICK HITS

• The Spartans downed the Tigers 12-2 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on March 9, 2021.

• The game against USC Upstate marks Clemson’s first game on a Wednesday in 2021.

• Clemson is 17-1 when outhitting its opponent in 2021.

HISTORIC SWEEP OVER CARDINALS

• Clemson swept No. 4 Louisville by a combined score of 31-12 in three games at Doug Kingsmore Stadium from April 30 to May 2.

• It marked the first time since 2011, including the first time since joining the ACC in 2015, that Louisville suffered a three-game sweep.

• Clemson hit .350 with six doubles, a triple, seven homers, a .631 slugging percentage, .500 on-base percentage and three steals.

• The Tiger pitching staff had a 3.00 ERA, .210 opponents’ batting average and 29 strikeouts against eight walks.

• In game one, Caden Grice totaled a Clemson-record-tying three home runs and eight RBIs (most by a Tiger since 2016) in the 11-3 win.

• In game two, Grice hit a solo homer in the eighth inning to break a 4-4 tie in Clemson’s 5-4 win.

• In game three, the Tigers totaled 18 hits in their 15-5 victory to complete the sweep.

• Grice was 9-for-13 (.692) with four homers, a double, 12 RBIs, seven runs, a 1.692 slugging percentage and .750 on-base percentage.