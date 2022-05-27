Monte Lee expects to be back with Tigers next season

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Clemson baseball went 0-2 in the ACC Tournament and might miss the NCAA Tournament for the second year in a row, but head coach Monte Lee told the media after Thursday's game that he expects to be the head coach next season.

Virginia Tech routed Clemson 18-6 Thursday night at Truist Field in Charlotte, the Tigers' second loss in the ACC Tournament. Overall, Clemson was outscored 27-8 and is on the outside looking in for a berth in the NCAA Tournament and might miss the tournament for the second year in a row.

Clemson hasn't missed the tournament in back-to-back years since the 1982-86 seasons.

Lee was asked if he expects to be retained, and he said yes.

"That's a great question. I do expect to be back but ultimately that is not my decision," Lee said. "That is going to be up to the administration. I will meet with the administration at some point and hear what they have to say. I expect to be back but ultimately that is not my decision. We will certainly cross that bridge when we get there."