No. 3 Tigers run-rule No. 7 Seminoles, hand FSU first loss to start doubleheader

Clemson responded with an offensive onslaught of its own, invoking the 10-run rule in blowing past the Seminoles (19-1), 15-5, in seven innings in the first game of a doubleheader at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

A single, a walk and a misplayed fielder’s choice set up Jaime Ferrer’s first-inning grand slam off Tigers starter Ethan Darden (4-0) But the sophomore lefthander was solid the remainder of a career-high 6.1 innings.

Meanwhile, the Tigers (20-2, 3-1 ACC) began chipping away. They got an RBI single from Will Taylor in the first, but Blake Wright was thrown out at home for the final out of the inning, leaving the score 4-1.

No worries.

Cam Cannarella hit a three-run homer between the scoreboard and the batter’s eye in the second to tie the score. Andrew Ciufo had an RBI fielder’s choice to put Clemson ahead in the third, and Cannarella added a single for a 6-4 score.

After a leadoff homer by Seminoles Alex Lodise in the fifth, Jacob Hinderleider hit a two-run homer and Wright added a three-run blast to build a five-run fifth. It was Wright’s seventh homer in his last eight games.

Darden left after allowing a one-out single in the seventh. Reliever Lucas Mahlstedt threw one pitch and got two outs: Lodise had a fly ball to left. Taylor made a lunging catch and his throw into the infield led to the Tigers’ third double play of the game.

A Florida State error opened the door for the Tigers’ five-run seventh to bring the proceedings to an early close.

Cannarella and Alden Mathes had three hits apiece, with Taylor and Hinderleider adding two.

Game 2 is scheduled to start at 4:40 p.m.

