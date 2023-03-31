No. 2 Deacs take late lead to clinch series

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

CLEMSON - Clemson baseball took No. 2-ranked Wake Forest to the wire Friday night, but the Demon Deacons manufactured a ninth-inning run to clinch the series, 4-3. Each team had seven hits going into that final frame, and the Deacs’ go-ahead run reached by a hit batter from senior Jackson Lindley (1-3). After a bunt moved that runner over, Justin Johnson delivered an RBI single up the middle. In the bottom half of the inning, Wake shortstop Marek Houston slipped on a tough grounder and Nathan Hall reached for a single to put a runner on with one out, and down to a last out, Cam Cannarella singled to right field to put runners on the corners for catcher Cooper Ingle. It was Cannarella’s team-best third hit of the night. A stolen base put two in scoring position pitches later, but Wake Forest second basemen Justin Johnson was there to field a tough grounder and throw to get Ingle out. The defeat clinched a third ACC series loss in as many tries this year for Clemson (16-12, 2-6). “Felt like a heavyweight fight, going toe-to-toe and trading blows. Wake Forest obviously has a very good team," Clemson coach Erik Bakich said. They’re having a banner year and they have an elite team with elite players and a bunch of playmakers and really good hitters and really good pitchers and they were that much better than we were tonight. We were right there…There second baseman made a heck of a play. “The reality of it is we walked and hit them 10 times. If Nick (Clayton) hadn’t come in and stabilized us, that could have got away quick…We just weren’t good enough. There are no moral victories for keeping it close. And we’ve just got to be that much better so we can find a way to come out on top in these close games and not have this feeling. We’ve had this feeling too many times to have a tie game or have a lead late and feel like it slips away. But I’ll be a broken record and say this is the thing that will make us resilient and tough and callous us our minds and we just have to keep getting back up and keep fighting and keep throwing punches and keep being aggressive. We will get through this.” The Deacs (25-3, 9-2 ACC) got a run across in two of the first four frames, but it could’ve been a lot worse. Wake Forest’s first two batters sent pitches from Clemson freshman right-handed starter Joe Allen deep – one caught at the wall and another from Lucas Costello going up and over that fence in left field to give the Demon Deacons a 1-0 lead after one. In their next try, Wake Forest loaded the bases on Allen and made Clemson go to the bullpen early for junior right-handed sidearmer Nick Clayton, who extinguished the threat with consecutive swinging strikeouts. Clayton ran into some trouble in the fourth and surrendered a two-out RBI single before two more Deacs reached, but he worked out of to give Wake eight runners left on base through four half-innings. Clemson’s bats warmed up to ride that momentum by loading the bases in the bottom half of the fourth, and transfer second baseman Riley Bertram delivered a two-out, two-run single up the middle to tie up the game. The Tigers had their own chance to break things open in the sixth after loading up the bags with no out, but a Blake Wright sacrifice fly to take a one-run edge is all they got out of it. Clayton exited with that lead and matched a career-best with eight strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings. Wake left-hander Sean Sulivan, who entered the night with a sub-2.00 ERA over five previous starts, pitched into that sixth inning but didn’t retire a batter in the half-inning, scattering five hits and three runs (one earned) with five strikeouts. The Deacs evened the score in the eighth inning after Gio Cueto’s leadoff double, reaching third base on a grounder and scoring on a bunt from Costello, his third RBI of the game. Costello and Cueto had the multi-hit efforts for the Demon Deacons (two hits each). Wake reliever Seth Keener (3-0) pitched three scoreless innings to earn the win. After starting 4-0 at home this year, Clemson has lost seven of its last 16 in Doug Kingsmore Stadium. The series wraps up at 2 p.m. on Saturday, where the lefty Caden Grice (1-0, 3.21) takes on Deacs left-hander Josh Hartle (5-1, 1.80).