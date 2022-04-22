Max Wagner's grand slam powers Tigers over No. 9 Seminoles

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

CLEMSON - Max Wagner's eighth-inning grand slam out of the left field grandstands rallied the Tigers to take the opener over No. 9 Florida State on Friday, 6-4.

The Seminoles (24-14, 10-9 ACC) had limited the Tigers (25-13, 5-10) to four hits through seven innings on lefty starter Parker Messick, but Clemson found a way against FSU reliever Davis Hare.

Dylan Brewer's pinch-hit single, a Benjamin Blackwell infield single and a Blake Wright grounder inducing a fielding error at third base loaded up the bags for Wagner to take his second home run of the game to left field on an 0-2 pitch. He has a team-best 15 home runs now.

Clemson closer Ryan Ammons shut things down in the ninth for his sixth save of the season by retiring the Seminoles in order.

The win is a fourth over a ranked opponent in the last week and the Tigers are seeking two ranked conference series wins in a row now.

Clemson struck first by manufacturing a run in the first, with Blackwell scoring on a Wright sacrifice fly.

The Seminoles answered back in the top half of the second inning with second baseman Treyton Rank dropping an RBI double just out of Clemson left fielder Tyler Corbitt's diving grasp.

FSU added another run in the third to take a brief lead, but Wagner evened things back up with a homer to right-center field in the fourth.

Clemson right-handed starter Mack Anglin's day was done after 4 2/3 innings, leaving the bases loaded for freshman righty reliever Jay Dill, who froze FSU's Logan Lacey on a full count for the strikeout to strand the runners to end the fifth.

FSU's Brett Roberts made his way around the bases in the sixth to give FSU the lead back, reaching on a single, heading to second on a failed pickoff attempt and then to third on a single and then home on a squeeze bunt from Colton Vincent.

Clemson put two on with one out in the seventh inning, but Messick worked out of the jam with his eighth strikeout of the night and a groundball out. He limited the Tigers to four hits over 107 pitches.

FSU tacked on a run to its lead in the eighth after a single to right field was misplayed in right field by Cooper Ingle and Seminoles catcher Colton Vincent sent an RBI double down the right field line.

Blackwell finished 3-for-4 on the night and Wagner knocked in five RBIs.

Game two is set for a 3 p.m. start on Saturday.

