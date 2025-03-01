Ethan Darden posts another 1-2-3 inning, and we head into the fourth inning tied 0-0.
Clemson and South Carolina's Saturday starters have dictated today's events.
|
Live from Fluor Field - Clemson vs. South Carolina
2 hours ago- -
Fluor Field - Greenville, S.C.
Clemson can clinch the series over South Carolina with the win today. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:32 p.m. Starting pitchers: LHP Ethan Darden (CU) VS. LHP Jake McCoy (USC) Broadcast: SEC Network+
GraysonMann®
14:19
GraysonMann®
14:15
Another scoreless inning for the Tigers as we head into the bottom of the third.
Gamecocks have a chance to break the stalemate.
GraysonMann®
14:09
Darden goes 1-2-3 to close the second inning.
Clemson and South Carolina remain scoreless heading into the third.
GraysonMann®
14:03
McCoy goes 1-2-3 at the T2 to keep Clemson scoreless.
We are tied at zero heading into the B2.
GraysonMann®
13:56
Ethan Darden climbs out of a massive hole, and despite the Gamecocks loading the bases, we enter the second inning tied at zero.
thompson_creek_tiger®
13:54
This might be a long game...sucks b/c really hoped our guys would come out firing on all cylinders & get the series W
GraysonMann®
13:52
Darden walks two, and we have a meeting at the mound.
Drew Titsworth is warming up.
Looks like we have a change sooner rather than later.
SammyDub
13:50
Pathetic production quality from ESPN
GraysonMann®
13:46
Nathan Hall is getting a considerable amount of boos from the Clemson crowd.
His first hit is a double.
GraysonMann®
13:43
Cannarella's hit is popped up and Listi is tagged close to home plate, leaving Clemson scoreless heading into the B1.
GraysonMann®
13:39
Dominic Listi wastes no time getting rolling, barreling a triple down to right field.
Tigers in scoring position early.
GraysonMann®
12:41
Tristan Bissetta is inserted for today's matchup with McCladdie out of the starting nine.
https://x.com/ClemsonBaseball/status/1895878849889780213
Tags: Clemson Baseball, Ethan Darden