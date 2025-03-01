sports_baseball
Live from Fluor Field - Clemson vs. South Carolina
Clemson can make it four wins in a row over South Carolina with the victory today

Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 2 hours ago

Fluor Field - Greenville, S.C.

Clemson can clinch the series over South Carolina with the win today.

The first pitch is scheduled for 1:32 p.m.

Starting pitchers: LHP Ethan Darden (CU) VS. LHP Jake McCoy (USC)

Broadcast: SEC Network+

GraysonMann®
14:19
Ethan Darden posts another 1-2-3 inning, and we head into the fourth inning tied 0-0.

Clemson and South Carolina's Saturday starters have dictated today's events.
GraysonMann®
14:15
Another scoreless inning for the Tigers as we head into the bottom of the third.

Gamecocks have a chance to break the stalemate.
GraysonMann®
14:09
Darden goes 1-2-3 to close the second inning.

Clemson and South Carolina remain scoreless heading into the third.
GraysonMann®
14:03
McCoy goes 1-2-3 at the T2 to keep Clemson scoreless.

We are tied at zero heading into the B2.
GraysonMann®
13:56
Ethan Darden climbs out of a massive hole, and despite the Gamecocks loading the bases, we enter the second inning tied at zero.
thompson_creek_tiger®
13:54
This might be a long game...sucks b/c really hoped our guys would come out firing on all cylinders & get the series W
GraysonMann®
13:52
Darden walks two, and we have a meeting at the mound.

Drew Titsworth is warming up.

Looks like we have a change sooner rather than later.
SammyDub
13:50
Pathetic production quality from ESPN
GraysonMann®
13:46
Nathan Hall is getting a considerable amount of boos from the Clemson crowd.

His first hit is a double.
GraysonMann®
13:43
Cannarella's hit is popped up and Listi is tagged close to home plate, leaving Clemson scoreless heading into the B1.
GraysonMann®
13:39
Dominic Listi wastes no time getting rolling, barreling a triple down to right field.

Tigers in scoring position early.
GraysonMann®
13:31
https://x.com/gray_mann21/status/1895904689176395943
GraysonMann®
13:02
https://x.com/ClemsonBaseball/status/1895892235356709082
GraysonMann®
12:41
Tristan Bissetta is inserted for today's matchup with McCladdie out of the starting nine.

https://x.com/ClemsonBaseball/status/1895878849889780213
GraysonMann®
12:38
https://x.com/ClemsonBaseball/status/1895881275522908415
