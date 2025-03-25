|
Live from DKS: Clemson VS. Coastal Carolina
10 minutes ago- -
Clemson, S.C.
Clemson (23-3, 4-2 ACC) faces Coastal Carolina (17-7) in a midweek clash. The Tigers can continue to build momentum after the series win over Wake Forest. Starting pitchers: RHP Luke Jones (CCU) VS. LHP Noah Samol (CU) The first pitch is scheduled for 6:02 p.m.
CUTiger1989®
17:13
GraysonMann®
17:06
No Jarren Purify in the starting nine today.
