sports_baseball
Live from DKS: Clemson VS. Coastal Carolina
Clemson can move to 24-3 on the season with a win over Coastal Carolina.

Live from DKS: Clemson VS. Coastal Carolina
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 10 minutes ago

Clemson, S.C.

Clemson (23-3, 4-2 ACC) faces Coastal Carolina (17-7) in a midweek clash.

The Tigers can continue to build momentum after the series win over Wake Forest.

Starting pitchers: RHP Luke Jones (CCU) VS. LHP Noah Samol (CU)

The first pitch is scheduled for 6:02 p.m.

Post a comment!
CUTiger1989®
17:13
GraysonMann®
17:06
No Jarren Purify in the starting nine today.
GraysonMann®
17:05
https://x.com/ClemsonBaseball/status/1904630873913540891
Post a comment!
Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email | Comment
Live from DKS: Clemson VS. Coastal Carolina
Live from DKS: Clemson VS. Coastal Carolina
ACC school fires football coach after recent investigations
ACC school fires football coach after recent investigations
Clemson in contact with portal guard
Clemson in contact with portal guard
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts