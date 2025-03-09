|
Live from beautiful Tiger Field: Clemson looks for the sweep
46 minutes ago- -
• 2 p.m. at Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)
• Gates open at 12:30 p.m. • Starting Pitchers – RHP Jacob Vokal (DAV) vs. LHP Justin LeGuernic (CU) • Watch on ACC Network Extra
• Gates open at 12:30 p.m.
• Starting Pitchers – RHP Jacob Vokal (DAV) vs. LHP Justin LeGuernic (CU)
• Watch on ACC Network Extra
DavidHood®
13:14
Listi leads off with a walk, but a DP and a fly out end that threat. No score after 1
DavidHood®
13:08
A K and and flyout end the top of the first with no damage. Tigers coming to the plate
DavidHood®
13:05
Cider Canon with a one-out duck snort to left for a single. One on, one out
DavidHood®
13:03
Brian Hennessy says first pitch at 2:02
Row86
13:00
Tiger Field!
DavidHood®
13:00
A group named "Take Note" performs the anthem (nice job!) and JLeg takes to the bump to start warmups
DavidHood®
12:54
Lineups have been announced, and as Thunderstruck plays, we await the national anthem
DavidHood®
12:52
Umpires:
HP: David Pritchett
1B: Michael Thomas
2B: Jon Byrne
3B: Albert Martinez
HP: David Pritchett
1B: Michael Thomas
2B: Jon Byrne
3B: Albert Martinez
DavidHood®
12:49
Clemson stays busy and at home, hosting Liberty (and former Clemson player and assistant coach Bradley LeCroy, who is the head coach of the Flames, for a two-game set Tuesday and Wednesday (both games set for a 4 pm first pitch).
DavidHood®
12:35
Workin' 9 to 5 by Dolly Parton plays as the grounds crew works on the infield. That finishes and Boot Scootin' Boogie comes on..someone is in a country frame of mind today
DavidHood®
12:34
The lights are on because it's very overcast, temp around 55 degrees. Flags are moving but not a stiff breeze
DavidHood®
12:33
Davidson lineup today
1 c 5 Noah Jouras R .277
2 cf 29 Cider Canon R .318
3 3b 10 M. O'Shaughnessy L .275
4 1b 11 Eli Putnam R .231
5 ss 25 Jack Cotrone R .341
6 lf 18 Scotty Edwards R .167
7 dh 19 Chris Schuchart R .240
8 2b 8 Cooper Collins R .208
9 rf 30 Jd Woodall R 1.000
10 p 4 Jacob Vokal R .000
1 c 5 Noah Jouras R .277
2 cf 29 Cider Canon R .318
3 3b 10 M. O'Shaughnessy L .275
4 1b 11 Eli Putnam R .231
5 ss 25 Jack Cotrone R .341
6 lf 18 Scotty Edwards R .167
7 dh 19 Chris Schuchart R .240
8 2b 8 Cooper Collins R .208
9 rf 30 Jd Woodall R 1.000
10 p 4 Jacob Vokal R .000
DavidHood®
12:33
Clemson lineup today
1 lf 6 Dominic Listi L .362
2 2b 23 Jarren Purify R .465
3 cf 10 Cam Cannarella L .277
4 3b 8 Josh Paino R .309
5 1b 99 Collin Priest L .256
6 c 9 Jacob Jarrell R .250
7 dh 27 Tristan Bissetta L .289
8 rf 3 Jack Crighton R .417
9 ss 5 Andrew Ciufo R .262
10 p 33 Justin LeGuernic R
1 lf 6 Dominic Listi L .362
2 2b 23 Jarren Purify R .465
3 cf 10 Cam Cannarella L .277
4 3b 8 Josh Paino R .309
5 1b 99 Collin Priest L .256
6 c 9 Jacob Jarrell R .250
7 dh 27 Tristan Bissetta L .289
8 rf 3 Jack Crighton R .417
9 ss 5 Andrew Ciufo R .262
10 p 33 Justin LeGuernic R
DavidHood®
12:32
Clemson in all white, including caps. Davidson in white pants with black piping, red jerseys with white letters and numbers and red caps.
Upgrade Your Experience!
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now!
Tags: Clemson Baseball, Justin LeGuernic