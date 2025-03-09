sports_baseball
Live from beautiful Tiger Field: Clemson looks for the sweep
Clemson takes on Davidson in game three of the series.

David Hood David Hood - Senior Writer - 46 minutes ago

• 2 p.m. at Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

• Gates open at 12:30 p.m.

• Starting Pitchers – RHP Jacob Vokal (DAV) vs. LHP Justin LeGuernic (CU)

• Watch on ACC Network Extra

DavidHood®
13:14
Listi leads off with a walk, but a DP and a fly out end that threat. No score after 1
DavidHood®
13:08
A K and and flyout end the top of the first with no damage. Tigers coming to the plate
DavidHood®
13:05
Cider Canon with a one-out duck snort to left for a single. One on, one out
DavidHood®
13:03
Brian Hennessy says first pitch at 2:02
Row86
13:00
Tiger Field!
DavidHood®
13:00
A group named "Take Note" performs the anthem (nice job!) and JLeg takes to the bump to start warmups
DavidHood®
12:54
Lineups have been announced, and as Thunderstruck plays, we await the national anthem
DavidHood®
12:52
Umpires:
HP: David Pritchett
1B: Michael Thomas
2B: Jon Byrne
3B: Albert Martinez
DavidHood®
12:49
Clemson stays busy and at home, hosting Liberty (and former Clemson player and assistant coach Bradley LeCroy, who is the head coach of the Flames, for a two-game set Tuesday and Wednesday (both games set for a 4 pm first pitch).
DavidHood®
12:35
Workin' 9 to 5 by Dolly Parton plays as the grounds crew works on the infield. That finishes and Boot Scootin' Boogie comes on..someone is in a country frame of mind today
DavidHood®
12:34
The lights are on because it's very overcast, temp around 55 degrees. Flags are moving but not a stiff breeze
DavidHood®
12:33
Davidson lineup today

1 c 5 Noah Jouras R .277
2 cf 29 Cider Canon R .318
3 3b 10 M. O'Shaughnessy L .275
4 1b 11 Eli Putnam R .231
5 ss 25 Jack Cotrone R .341
6 lf 18 Scotty Edwards R .167
7 dh 19 Chris Schuchart R .240
8 2b 8 Cooper Collins R .208
9 rf 30 Jd Woodall R 1.000
10 p 4 Jacob Vokal R .000
DavidHood®
12:33
Clemson lineup today

1 lf 6 Dominic Listi L .362
2 2b 23 Jarren Purify R .465
3 cf 10 Cam Cannarella L .277
4 3b 8 Josh Paino R .309
5 1b 99 Collin Priest L .256
6 c 9 Jacob Jarrell R .250
7 dh 27 Tristan Bissetta L .289
8 rf 3 Jack Crighton R .417
9 ss 5 Andrew Ciufo R .262
10 p 33 Justin LeGuernic R
DavidHood®
12:32
Clemson in all white, including caps. Davidson in white pants with black piping, red jerseys with white letters and numbers and red caps.
