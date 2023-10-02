Go for no: Bakich keeps expectations high, seeking to push limits with team

Brooks Thomason by Correspondent -

Second-year Clemson baseball head coach Erik Bakich has some major aspirations for his team with fall ball underway. After a tough start to his inaugural season, Bakich needed a spark. After getting swept by Wake Forest 29 games into the year, Clemson got the spark they needed midseason, and the Tigers won 27 out of the next 31 games and went on a 16-game win streak to take the ACC Championship. After securing a home NCAA regional, Clemson heartbreakingly lost to Tennesee in the final. The Tigers have turned the page from that bitter end, however. “We take all the things positive…big picture, last year’s team has nothing to do with this year's team, even if everyone returned from last year.” Bakich said. “Everyone had another birthday, another year of experience and work.” Despite the late-season success, Bakich says the ultimate goal for the 2023 campaign wasn't met. “We finished the year not in Omaha…while there were some bright spots like winning the ACC,” Bakich said, “but it wasn’t a year where we ended in the World Series in Omaha, and I think for us as a program, we have got our goals set at the highest level like most elite teams, winning the World Series, but ending the year in Omaha would've been great as well.” Bakich also stressed the importance of fall ball. “All the things that take place in June, there has to be that foundation in August, September, October and November.” Bakich also stressed a Clemson sports-wide motto, “They don't hand out championship rings; you gotta earn it.” One particular 2023 standout back is Cam Cannarella going into his sophomore season. “He jumped out to shortstop (initially), but he found a home in centerfield…he’s a natural; he’s one of three players I’ve seen in 25 years that when the ball is hit, he can turn his head down, run to a spot and catch it.” Cannarella was special last season, hitting .388 and a .462 on-base percentage. Bakich expects him to keep up the great work from last year. Looking at the infield, Bakich says it’s up for grabs currently. The infield has opened up with Benjamin Blackwell now in the Rangers organization. Bakich said, “The plan with Blake Wright was to move back to the middle…he’s a candidate to move back to the middle, we got some grad transfers, and some returning players in Nolan Nawrocki and Cooper Blauser that made big strides, and some newcomers that look really good too.” Bakich said the pieces haven’t been figured out yet, but there is a lot of competition to happen in the infield. Bakich says everyone will get a shot to showcase their skills in fall ball. His confidence for next season is apparent, but his current focus is to grow and improve the team where they are. Bakich said the new slogan for the season that was across his shirt: “Go for no” and “No finish line.” Bakich stressed the improvement of growth and how daily growth has no limits. “Go for no is about getting out of your comfort zone, pushing your limits, don't settle for the easy yes, where are you going to fail at, let's get there and push those limits, get comfortable being uncomfortable. Once you establish those standards for yourself, there’s no finish line,” Bakich said.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now

Features Breaking Daily Digest