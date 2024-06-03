Bakich to Wright: 'We're going to the Cajun Cafe and we're jumping up there'

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Clemson’s players and coaches stood on the first base line, locked arm in arm, following the Tigers’ 12-5 victory over Coastal Carolina Sunday night, singing the alma mater and celebrating a trip to the Super Regionals, when Erik Bakich nudged senior third baseman Blake Wright. “We’re going to the Cajun Café, and we’re jumping up there,” Bakich told Wright, and as soon as the song ended, Tiger players and coaches sprinted to the right field wall and celebrated with the fans in the Cajun Café. The celebration was reminiscent of wins over Oral Roberts and Alabama in years past, but this celebration seemed different. Why? Because it was 14 years in the making. The Tigers defeated Coastal Carolina 12-5 Sunday night to advance to next week’s Super Regional. Clemson will host either Florida or Oklahoma State (to be decided on Monday in Stillwater) in a best-of-three series for the chance to go to Omaha and the College World Series. Wright was all smiles as he described the experience. “I would say probably one of the coolest things, if not the coolest things, I've ever done on a baseball field,” Wright told TigerNet. “When we were doing the alma mater, Coach Bakich kind of tapped me on the shoulder. He was like, ‘We're going to the Cajun Café, and we're jumping up there.’ We have a picture of it on the wall in our facility. So, I'm like, man, that would be so cool. And to be able to be a part of that, it was awesome.” Shortstop Jacob Hinderleider said he didn’t have the words to describe it. “It was amazing just to be a part of something like this,” Hinderleider said. “To be able to go into the outfield and just see the fans out there after winning tonight was something that you can't really describe. It was just a great feeling.” Bakich later led the players in a circle around the stadium, thanking the fans, but first, he scaled the wall and celebrated with the denizens of the Café. Bakich said he didn’t hesitate to jump into the seats. I asked what his thought process was prior to the jump. “For me, screw it. Why not? I like getting in the mix with these guys,” Bakich said. “Sometimes I think I'm younger than I am, but I was really just inspired by the moment and just wanted to jump up into the crowd.”

Closer Austin Gordon said it would be hard to top the moment and shared a light bit of wordplay with his head coach along the way.

“It's one of the coolest experiences that I've ever been a part of,” Gordon said. “I don't think anything will beat that until, ever, probably.”

Bakich looked at Gordon and whispered, “Next weekend.”

Gordon looked back at his head coach and smiled, saying, “I’m just focused on right now.”

Bakich thanked the fans for creating the environment.

“The electricity at DKS this weekend was another level. I knew we had more in there, but to see it come out and to see the cell phone lights, like we're at a concert, and the place was rocking,” he said. “It was the best atmosphere I've ever seen it, and I just appreciate the fans, the crowd, the community, so happy that our team, our players, were able to contribute some memories that the kids and the people of this community will take with them forever.

“And just know that there's more to do. As fun as that was, celebrating a regional championship, this story is still being written for Team 127. There's more work to be done. We have a huge weekend ahead and look forward to more electricity out of DKS.”

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now