Anywhere. Anytime: Erik Bakich is ready for 'off the chain' rivalry series

CLEMSON - Anywhere. Anytime. Erik Bakich was minutes removed from an explosive outing in a win over Winthrop, but he knows the real fireworks are set to start on Friday night. South Carolina rolls into town for a weekend series featuring two top programs in college baseball, and both understand the stakes at hand. Clemson claimed some electric moments against the Gamecocks last spring, with Andrew Ciufo’s walk-off homer in extra innings being the one that fanbases remember. Now, a new rivalry series begins, and Bakich knows that regardless of where it is played, the “best rivalry in college baseball” will be explosive. “It is the best rivalry in college baseball bar-none,” Bakich said. “There’s always going to be dudes on both sides, and both rosters are going to be good, and both fanbases are going to be off the chain. It will be electric no matter where we play. We can play them here, there, Fluor Field, Segra Park, or the freaking parking lot. It’s going to be off the chain.” With a mix of new faces on this roster, and veteran talent that has seen the Gamecocks consistently, Bakich is excited to introduce this group to the rivalry. Since day one, Clemson’s leading man has made it known he has tremendous respect for the series, ensuring the players understand the importance of what’s to come. “We mention it almost daily,” Bakich said. “We have things in our program where it is spoken about often. We have things that are dedicated to the Gamecocks all the time. We are always paying close attention to them, and they are paying close attention to us. The rivalry is best when both teams are awesome. It is great for the state and college baseball when South Carolina and Clemson are two of the best teams with two of the best rosters.” New Tigers infielder Josh Paino, who went 3-4 with a home run in the 20-7 win over Winthrop Tuesday, is ready to experience what he’s grown up watching. “It is definitely something that all of college baseball looks at as one of the biggest rivalries in the sport, and it is cool to be a part of it,” Paino said. “We are gonna prepare for it in the best way we can, and it is going to be exciting for our team.” The Gamecocks are undefeated but unranked heading into this weekend's clash, with the Tigers ranked No. 7, according to multiple outlets. “We can play them here, there, Fluor Field, Segra Park, or the freaking parking lot and it’s gonna be off the chain.”



