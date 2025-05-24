|
WATCH: Tigers react to making ACC final
5-seed Clemson topped 1-seed Georgia Tech 9-4 on Saturday in Durham to advance to the ACC Baseball Championship final.
The Tigers have won six games in a row now, after a 2-8 stretch previously that featured three series losses in a row. Hear from Erik Bakich, Jacob McGovern and Jacob Jarrell on the latest win and what's ahead with the noon Sunday finale on ESPN2 (opponent to be the winner of Florida State and UNC Saturday evening):Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!
Highlights from the game:
