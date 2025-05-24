sports_baseball
5-seed Clemson topped 1-seed Georgia Tech 9-4 on Saturday in Durham to advance to the ACC Baseball Championship final.
WATCH: Tigers react to making ACC final
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink  ·  Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·  3 hours ago

The Tigers have won six games in a row now, after a 2-8 stretch previously that featured three series losses in a row.

Hear from Erik Bakich, Jacob McGovern and Jacob Jarrell on the latest win and what's ahead with the noon Sunday finale on ESPN2 (opponent to be the winner of Florida State and UNC Saturday evening):

Highlights from the game:

Social media reacts to Clemson reaching ACC Championship final
Championship bound: Tigers swarm Yellow Jackets to advance to ACC title game
WATCH: Tigers react to making ACC final
