WATCH: Bakich, Bertram react to Tennessee loss

TigerNet Staff

Clemson coach Erik Bakich and infielder Riley Bertram held a postgame press conference in the wake of a 6-5 14-innings loss to Tennessee on Saturday night. Bakich addressed his star freshman center fielder Cam Cannarella's 13th-inning ejection, late-game calls and what's ahead for Sunday, where the Tigers need to win twice starting at noon versus Charlotte to force a winner-take-all with Tennessee on Monday (Clemson-Charlotte winner plays the Vols at 6 p.m. first on Sunday). Clemson's postgame interview:

Here is Tennessee's postgame late Saturday as well:

