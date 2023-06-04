CLEMSON BASEBALL

Erik Bakich was unsure of the pitching plan for Sunday versus Charlotte, but he and captain Riley Bertram said the Tigers' NCAA hopes aren't dead yet.
Erik Bakich was unsure of the pitching plan for Sunday versus Charlotte, but he and captain Riley Bertram said the Tigers' NCAA hopes aren't dead yet.

WATCH: Bakich, Bertram react to Tennessee loss
by - 2023 Jun 4, Sun 01:05

Clemson coach Erik Bakich and infielder Riley Bertram held a postgame press conference in the wake of a 6-5 14-innings loss to Tennessee on Saturday night.

Bakich addressed his star freshman center fielder Cam Cannarella's 13th-inning ejection, late-game calls and what's ahead for Sunday, where the Tigers need to win twice starting at noon versus Charlotte to force a winner-take-all with Tennessee on Monday (Clemson-Charlotte winner plays the Vols at 6 p.m. first on Sunday).

Clemson's postgame interview:

Here is Tennessee's postgame late Saturday as well:

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
LOOK: Deshaun Watson in attendance for Clemson-Tennessee
LOOK: Deshaun Watson in attendance for Clemson-Tennessee
WATCH: Bakich, Bertram react to Tennessee loss
WATCH: Bakich, Bertram react to Tennessee loss
Updated ESPN projections, outlook for Clemson and the ACC
Updated ESPN projections, outlook for Clemson and the ACC
Clemson offers elite offensive tackle
Clemson offers elite offensive tackle
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week