Tigers clinch sixth-straight ACC series by holding on late at Virginia Tech

Clemson's bats came up clutch with a tie game in the top half of the ninth inning and the Tigers held on in the bottom half of the frame to clinch a sixth-consecutive ACC series win, topping Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, 9-8. Knotted 4-all, Clemson's Cam Cannarella hit one opposite field and just over the Virginia Tech left fielder's out-stretched glove to lead off the ninth with a double, and Cooper Ingle followed that up with a single to put runners on the corners. Will Taylor then singled to the shortstop to bring Cannarella in for the go-ahead run. Billy Amick then doubled in Ingle to take a two-run advantage. With one out and the bases loaded, Blake Wright walked to bring across another Tiger and Benjamin Blackwell scored two more on a single to right field. Closer Ryan Ammons came out to finish the victory in the ninth, but he gave up a two-run homer to Chris Cannizzaro and a solo shot to Garrett Michel to earn the hook before an out was recorded. Rob Hughes came in to retire one Hokies batter but two more reached base to keep the pressure on, and that meant another pitching change with lefty Tristan Smith. Smith then gave up an RBI double to left center and put the tying and winning runs in scoring position, but he induced a double-play groundball, with one out being rendered on a runner's interference at second base, to finish the game and earn his third save of the season. In that six-series ACC stretch, Clemson has won six in a row, 12-of-13 and 14-of-17 overall. Virginia Tech's Carson DeMartini started the scoring in the second inning with a solo home run to center field. Clemson (34-17, 16-10 ACC) then jumped on top with a four-run third, with a Caden Grice RBI single, Riley Bertram two-run single and a Blake Wright RBI double. The Hokies (29-18, 11-14) clawed back with a two-run single from Christian Martin in the fourth and a Brody Donay single in the sixth. Clemson starter Austin Gordon scattered eight hits over five innings with four runs charged to him, dealing four strikeouts to one walk. Tigers go-to long reliever Nick Clayton (6-0) came in from there and pitched three scoreless with one hit and two walks allowed. Virginia Tech's starter lasted only 2 2/3 innings, but the Hokies bullpen controlled things up to the ninth frame, pitching 5 1/3 scoreless to that point. Taylor went 3-for-4, while Bertram, Wright and Blackwell each notched multi-RBI games (2 each). Virginia Tech coach John Szefc was tossed mid-game for his word choices to the home plate umpire in disputing a ball/strike call. The Tigers go for the sweep in a 3 p.m. start Sunday (ACCN).

