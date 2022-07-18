Palmetto State catcher announces Clemson commitment

Palmetto State catcher Steele Burd announces Clemson commitment

Steele Burd Catcher

Height: 6-0 Weight: 180 Hometown: Hilton Head, SC (Hilton Head Prep HS) Class: 2024 6-0180Hilton Head, SC (Hilton Head Prep HS)2024

2024 Hilton Head, South Carolina catcher Steele Burd announced a Clemson commitment on Monday.

"I am extremely blessed to be able to say that I will be continuing my academic and baseball career at Clemson University," Steele said via Twitter. "Thanks to my friends, family and coaches who all helped me to get here. GO TIGERS!!"

Perfect Game recently analyzed Burd's game: "Steele Burd is a 2024 C/RHP/3B with a 5-11 175 lb. frame from Hilton Head, SC who attends Hilton Head Prep. Medium build with good present strength and room for more. 7.52 runner in the sixty. Primary catcher on defense, has nice lower half explosion and quickness, really comes out of his crouch well, good arm strength with a clean transition, makes accurate throws. Right handed hitter, starts from a rock back lower half load with quiet hands and good balance and timing, direct line drive swing with some present bat speed, repeats his swing very well, best contact to left centerfield. Also pitched, works from a simple delivery with an over the top arm slot that hides the ball well. Fastball worked up to 83 mph with good cutting action at times, also threw a slurve type curveball and did a good job of throwing strikes with both pitches. Good student. Named to the Sunshine Atlantic Coast Top Prospect List."

He holds a 8.5 grade from the site currently (on a 10-scale).

I am extremely blessed to be able to say that I will be continuing my academic and baseball career at Clemson University. Thanks to my friends, family and coaches who all helped me to get here. GO TIGERS!!??@sebbaseballss @ClemsonBaseball pic.twitter.com/svGCmMONSI — Steele Burd (@SteeleBurd) July 18, 2022