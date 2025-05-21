sports_baseball
Clemson looks to build on its resume in Durham this week.
Latest NCAA Tournament projection for Clemson going into ACC Baseball Championship
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink  ·  Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·  2 hours ago

Clemson starts action in the ACC Tournament on Wednesday against 12-seed Virginia Tech, seeking to bolster its NCAA Tournament resume.

Erik Bakich's Tigers (41-15) enter the week with a No. 10 RPI and national rankings as high as No. 12.

Baseball America's latest NCAA Tournament projection has Clemson hosting as a No. 13 national seed and welcoming Southern Miss, Kentucky and Rider to town.

It is paired up with a potential No. 4 Georgia Super Regional, which is picked to host Duke, Stetson and Wright State.

Clemson downed Georgia in their one meeting this year, at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, 3-0 on April 22.

D1Baseball.com pegged Clemson as a No. 12 national seed in their last projection on Sunday.

The Tigers and Hokies are set for a 1 p.m. start at Durham Bulls Athletic Park (ACCN). The winner faces 4-seed NC State at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

