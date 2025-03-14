Knaak fires career-high in strikeouts, Tigers edge Irish in ACC opener

Knaak (3-0) earned the win, as the lone hit he surrendered was a single in the third inning. He also gave up just one walk, faced two batters over the minimum and retired the last 13 batters he faced. Lucas Mahlstedt pitched 1.2 innings to record his sixth save of the year. Notre Dame starter Jack Radel (1-2) suffered the loss, as he yielded four hits, two runs (one earned) and one walk with four strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched.

Josh Paino’s two-out single in the first inning scored the game’s first run, then Jarren Purify extended his hitting streak to 12 with a single in the third inning. Jacob Jarrell ripped a two-out, run-scoring single to double Clemson’s lead in the fourth inning.

The series continues Saturday at 3 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

