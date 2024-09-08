Former Tiger outfielder makes MLB debut

Former Tiger outfielder Bryce Teodosio makes MLB debut

CLEMSON, S.C. - Former Tiger outfielder Bryce Teodosio (Simpsonville, S.C.) made his major league debut with the Los Angeles Angels as the starting center fielder at Texas on Saturday night. He became the 72nd former Tiger to play in a major league game and eighth in 2024. Teodosio joined his 2018 Clemson teammate, righthander Ryan Miller, as Tigers who made their MLB debut with the Angels in 2024. In four seasons (2018-21) at Clemson, Teodosio was one of the best defensive outfielders in program history. He also had 21 homers, 64 RBIs, 71 runs and 18 steals in 152 games (134 starts). As a senior in 2021, he was named a strength & conditioning All-American by NSCA after he totaled eight homers and had an .819 OPS in 52 games. He earned his degree in agribusiness in 2021, then he signed a free-agent contract with the Angels. Teodosio played at every level of the Angels’ organization from 2021-24, including with AAA Salt Lake in 2024, when he hit .276 with five homers, 51 RBIs and 40 steals in 114 games. In 369 career minor league games, Teodosio totaled 29 homers, 146 RBIs and 89 steals. Every Tiger team from 1974 to 2021 had at least one future major leaguer on its roster.