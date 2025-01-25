He was a Davidson transfer who was the starter at first base (despite never having played there before) during the first half of the 2024 season, but became the starting shortstop with the season-ending injury to Andrew Ciufo.

Hinderleider hit .336 with 44 runs, 17 doubles, a triple, 13 homers, 60 RBIs, a .580 slugging percentage, .407 on-base percentage, 25 walks, five hit-by-pitches and nine steals in 59 games last season (58 starts, including 33 at shortstop, 21 at first base and four at third base).

He was a career .291 hitter with a .516 slugging percentage and .369 on-base percentage in 229 games (221 starts) over five seasons, including four at Davidson and one at Clemson.

Hinderleider had 60 doubles, six triples, 38 homers, 193 RBIs, 159 runs, 97 walks, 13 hit-by-pitches and 24 steals over his career.