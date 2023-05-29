Clemson's NCAA Regional field, national seed ranking released

Erik Bakich’s Tigers will welcome Lipscomb (36-24) for the Friday opener and also hosts Charlotte (34-26) and Tennessee (38-19) for a double-elimination tournament this weekend at Doug Kingsmore Stadium that runs from June 2-5.

Clemson’s Friday game is set for 1 pm on ESPN+ and Tennessee faces Charlotte at 6 pm (ESPNU).

The Tigers are paired with the No. 13 national seed Auburn's Super Regional, which also has Penn, Samford and Southern Miss in it.

Clemson is the nation’s hottest team with the Power 5's longest active winning streak, which bumped to 16 games after capturing the ACC Baseball Championship in Durham over the weekend.

The Tigers went 43-17 overall and finished with a sixth-best RPI and strength of schedule.

Clemson logged the most wins in the nation over RPI Quadrant 1 opponents (23; WarrenNolan.com).

On Sunday, Clemson was selected for its first NCAA Tournament regional since 2018.

All-session and single-session tickets for the Clemson Regional are on sale to IPTAY members on Monday afternoon. On Wednesday at 4:30 p.m., all-session and single-session tickets will go on sale for all fans.

Clemson was picked as a top-8 national seed for the fifth time since the NCAA system was installed in 1999. The Tigers have been a top-4 national seed four of those five times, with the last time coming in 2006 (No. 1 that year).