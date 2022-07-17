CLEMSON BASEBALL
Max Wagner put together an outstanding sophomore campaign.
Max Wagner put together an outstanding sophomore campaign.

Clemson star Max Wagner goes in MLB draft Sunday
by - 2022 Jul 17, Sun 22:51

Clemson third baseman Max Wagner was selected with the 42nd overall pick in the MLB draft second round by the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

Wagner is the reigning ACC player of the year after making a huge jump as a redshirt sophomore.

The Green Bay, Wisconsin native hit .369 with a .852 slugging percentage, 27 home runs and 76 RBIs last season.

Wagner tied the Clemson single-season home run record, previously held solely by Khalil Greene. Wagner also finished atop the ACC in home runs with NC State’s Tommy White and tied for third nationally (Texas’ Ivan Melendez led with 32 homers).

His slugging percentage paced the ACC and ranked second only to Melendez nationally (.863).

There's a slot value projected of $1.86 million for the pick according to MLB.com.

He was rated the No. 66 overall prospect by MLB.com prior to the draft: "Teams still aren't quite sure what to make of Wagner because the sophomore-eligible has little track record, though he did perform well with wood bats in the Northwoods League last summer. He has at least plus raw power, though he does create it more with strength than bat speed, and even while struggling in 2021 he showed the ability to work counts and draw walks. He has made adjustments to his right-handed stroke and approach that have allowed him to make more consistent contact this spring and he's no longer helpless against sliders.

"Wagner is a capable defender at third base with good body control, decent range and solid arm strength. He needs to improve his consistency at the hot corner because the game speeds up on him at times. He's a fringy runner but not a liability on the bases."

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson star center suffers knee injury
Clemson star center suffers knee injury
Clemson RB named to watch list for nation's most outstanding player
Clemson RB named to watch list for nation's most outstanding player
Clemson commits move up in latest 247Sports rankings update
Clemson commits move up in latest 247Sports rankings update
Seven ACC players taken on first night of 2022 MLB Draft
Seven ACC players taken on first night of 2022 MLB Draft
Post your comments!
Read all 5 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest