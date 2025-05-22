sports_baseball
Senior righthander Lucas Mahlstedt was named one of 16 semifinalists for the National Pitcher-of-the-Year Award.
Clemson pitcher Lucas Mahlstedt named semifinalist for national award
CLEMSON, S.C. - Senior righthander Lucas Mahlstedt was named one of 16 semifinalists for the National Pitcher-of-the-Year Award, presented by the College Baseball Foundation, on Thursday.

Mahlstedt (Ormond Beach, Fla.) is second in the nation in saves with 15, also tied for the school record. He is 2-0 with a 2.18 ERA, .236 opponents’ batting average and 55 strikeouts against six walks in 41.1 innings pitched.

In two years as a Tiger, he is 6-1 with a 3.61 ERA and .256 opponents’ batting average in 94.2 innings pitched over 52 relief outings. He has 16 saves, tied for sixth in Clemson history, and 94 strikeouts against 21 walks in his two years at Clemson, good for a 4.48 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

On Feb. 26, he became a Weaver-James-Corrigan-Swofford Postgraduate Scholarship Award recipient. He was one of only 35 ACC student-athletes and three ACC baseball players to receive the 2025 award. Mahlstedt became the first Tiger baseball player to receive the accolade. He graduated in early May with a degree in physics.

