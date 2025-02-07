Cam Cannarella named to Golden Spikes Award watch list

CLEMSON, S.C. - Junior outfielder Cam Cannarella (Hartsville, S.C.) was one of 55 players named to the Golden Spikes Award preseason watch list on Friday. The award is presented each year by USA Baseball to the national player-of-the-year. The preseason first-team All-American is one of the leaders of the Tigers, who are ranked as high as No. 8 in the preseason polls by Baseball America and Perfect Game. Cannarella is a two-time All-ACC selection and was named an All-American in 2024, when he hit .337 with 11 homers and 60 RBIs despite being hampered by injury most of the season. In his two-year career, he is hitting .363 with 32 doubles, six triples, 18 homers, 107 RBIs, 130 runs and 24 steals in 117 games. The Tigers begin the 2025 season on Feb. 14 at noon EST against No. 13 Oklahoma State in the Shriners Children’s College Showdown at Arlington, Texas. 🚨50 ACC Moments in 50 Days🚨



Cam Cannarella's historic home run and catch in @ClemsonBaseball's Super Regional against Florida. pic.twitter.com/Zc0uIUzBj8 — Monty Taylor (@Monty2740) January 29, 2025