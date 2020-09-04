WATCH: Clemson LB commit Barrett Carter's high-impact opener highlights
by - Friday, September 4, 2020 7:25 PM
Barrett Carter Photo
Barrett Carter - Linebacker Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.87)

Height: 6-1   Weight: 220   Hometown: Suwanee, GA (North Gwinnett HS)   Class: 2021
ESPN:
#103 Overall, #11 LB, #13 GA
Rivals:
#37 Overall, #1 LB, #4 GA
24/7:
# 56 Overall, # 5 OLB, # 7 GA

Clemson 4-star LB commit Barrett Carter had quite a night to debut his 2020 season Thursday.

Carter tallied eight stops, two for loss, a 78-yard pick-six and additional scores as a rusher and a passer in a 35-7 North Gwinnett (Ga.) win.

Check out more highlights below:

