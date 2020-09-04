WATCH: Clemson LB commit Barrett Carter's high-impact opener highlights

TigerNet Staff by

Barrett Carter Linebacker TigerNet: (4.87) (4.87)

Height: 6-1 Weight: 220 Hometown: Suwanee, GA (North Gwinnett HS) Class: 2021 ESPN:

#103 Overall, #11 LB, #13 GA #103 Overall, #11 LB, #13 GA Rivals:

#37 Overall, #1 LB, #4 GA #37 Overall, #1 LB, #4 GA 24/7:

# 56 Overall, # 5 OLB, # 7 GA # 56 Overall, # 5 OLB, # 7 GA 6-1220Suwanee, GA (North Gwinnett HS)2021

Clemson 4-star LB commit Barrett Carter had quite a night to debut his 2020 season Thursday.

Carter tallied eight stops, two for loss, a 78-yard pick-six and additional scores as a rusher and a passer in a 35-7 North Gwinnett (Ga.) win.

Check out more highlights below:

ATTENTION: Barrett Carter is going to be a problem when he gets to @ClemsonFB.



Highlights from @bcsznn's season opener included:



? 8 tackles, 2 for losses

? A 78-yard pick-six

? A rushing TD

? A jump-pass TD



(?? via @MaxPreps) pic.twitter.com/2gsH4JZAf1 — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) September 4, 2020