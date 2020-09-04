|
WATCH: Clemson LB commit Barrett Carter's high-impact opener highlights
|Friday, September 4, 2020 7:25 PM-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Barrett Carter - Linebacker
Height: 6-1 Weight: 220 Hometown: Suwanee, GA (North Gwinnett HS) Class: 2021
TigerNet: (4.87)
Height: 6-1 Weight: 220 Hometown: Suwanee, GA (North Gwinnett HS) Class: 2021
ESPN:
#103 Overall, #11 LB, #13 GA
#103 Overall, #11 LB, #13 GA
Rivals:
#37 Overall, #1 LB, #4 GA
#37 Overall, #1 LB, #4 GA
24/7:
# 56 Overall, # 5 OLB, # 7 GA
# 56 Overall, # 5 OLB, # 7 GA
Clemson 4-star LB commit Barrett Carter had quite a night to debut his 2020 season Thursday.
Carter tallied eight stops, two for loss, a 78-yard pick-six and additional scores as a rusher and a passer in a 35-7 North Gwinnett (Ga.) win.
Check out more highlights below:
ATTENTION: Barrett Carter is going to be a problem when he gets to @ClemsonFB.— CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) September 4, 2020
Highlights from @bcsznn's season opener included:
? 8 tackles, 2 for losses
? A 78-yard pick-six
? A rushing TD
? A jump-pass TD
(?? via @MaxPreps) pic.twitter.com/2gsH4JZAf1
Tags: Barrett Carter