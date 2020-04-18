Updated recruiting rankings: UNC moves ahead of Clemson in 2021 class totals

Clemson leads the way nationally in average per commit (95.55), ahead of Ohio State (95.52) and Georgia (94.83).

North Carolina has four more commits (14) than the Tigers at this point (10), bringing their rating total to 230.89 ahead of Clemson's 220.73 and behind Ohio State's nation-pacing 289.96. The commitment of 4-star outside linebacker Raneiria Dillworth (Kernersville, NC) yesterday put them in second place overall, one of 11 4-star-rated pledges for the Tar Heels.

Clemson has nine consensus 4-star-rated prospects and one 5-star. Ohio State has 11 consensus 4-stars and three 5-stars.

Dabo Swinney's Tigers are a projected favorite currently in 247Sports' Crystal Ball for top-100 recruits in OT Tristan Leigh (15th overall), LB Barrett Carter (54) and DT Payton Page (66) and projected as even for APB Will Shipley (20; with Notre Dame), and in 247Sports' own top-100, also WR Troy Stellato (100; with Ohio State).