Rankings update: Late July commits have Clemson back in top tier

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

July was a roller coaster for Clemson on the recruiting trail with another prominent decommitment for this cycle (CB Jordan Hancock) and two four-star additions (DT Payton Page and OL Dietrick Pennington).

The Tigers had dropped to ninth in the 2021 247Sports Team Composite Rankings until Page's pledge, which shot them up to fourth, and Pennington's pledge, which moved them up to third (267.02 rating) with 15 commits behind Ohio State (19 commits; 305.47) and Alabama (16 commits; 280.75). They also rank third-best in average rating per commit (94.16) with one consensus 5-star and 13 consensus 4-star commits.

Clemson leads a tightly-packed second-tier in the top-10 of the rankings, ahead of Oregon (261.79), Tennessee (260.87), LSU (258.88) and Southern Cal (255.23).

Individually among the major sites, the Tigers rank sixth on 247Sports and ESPN and eighth on Rivals, where there is little consensus on the top-10 outside of Ohio State at the top among them.

247Sports' Crystal Ball projections are currently majority-Clemson on top-100 composite prospects in OT Tristan Leigh (No. 11) and CB Nyland Green (No. 87). Five-star all-purpose back Will Shipley leads the Tiger commits in the current rankings at No. 23 overall.