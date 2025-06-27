sports_football
Cade Klubnik is currently second odds-on-favorite to win the Heisman Trophy (DraftKings)
Cade Klubnik is currently second odds-on-favorite to win the Heisman Trophy (DraftKings)

Podcast: National CFB analyst on Cade Klubnik's growth, outlook on Clemson
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  1 hour ago

There aren’t many who love football as much as Cade Klubnik.

Just ask Brooks Austin.

Austin is the founder of the “Film Guy Network,” breaking down the ins and outs of college football at a national level.

He was present at the Elite 11, where Klubnik’s growth and work ethic made everything click for Austin about what makes the rising senior an exceptional talent.

 Austin joined the Orange Crush Podcast to break down what he’s seen on film from Klubnik and how his growth will take center stage in an all-important 2025 season.

We want to thank Newton Scott & Associates for their sponsorship. Whether you’re looking to buy, sell, or build in the upstate of South Carolina, their real estate team is equipped with the experience, insight, and service to guide you every step of the way.

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email | Comment
Podcast: National CFB analyst on Cade Klubnik's growth, outlook on Clemson
Podcast: National CFB analyst on Cade Klubnik's growth, outlook on Clemson
Clemson's impact 2025 Tigers in the passing game according to PFF
Clemson's impact 2025 Tigers in the passing game according to PFF
5 most important players in Clemson's 2026 class so far: Matt Luke's spectacular six
5 most important players in Clemson's 2026 class so far: Matt Luke's spectacular six
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week