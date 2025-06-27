Podcast: National CFB analyst on Cade Klubnik's growth, outlook on Clemson

Just ask Brooks Austin.

Austin is the founder of the “Film Guy Network,” breaking down the ins and outs of college football at a national level.

He was present at the Elite 11, where Klubnik’s growth and work ethic made everything click for Austin about what makes the rising senior an exceptional talent.

Austin joined the Orange Crush Podcast to break down what he’s seen on film from Klubnik and how his growth will take center stage in an all-important 2025 season.

