Rankings update: Clemson's in tough competition at top of 2021 class
by - Staff Writer - Wednesday, July 1, 2020 10:05 AM
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2021 Top Targets
Stellato helped move Clemson to No. 2 in the composite rankings.
Stellato helped move Clemson to No. 2 in the composite rankings.

Clemson’s 14-man 2021 class is ranked as high as No. 2 in the nation going into July.

Barely.

Ohio State takes the top spot across the networks with four 5-star commitments and 11 more four-star pledges (298.06 rating on 247Sports). Clemson is next up in the 247Sports Team Composite average, holding a narrow ratings lead (260) over North Carolina (259.73; 17 commits) and Tennessee (259.34; 23 commits). UNC added one-time Clemson cornerback target and 5-star Tony Grimes as a commitment on Tuesday.

Clemson is also second in average rating per commit (94.32) to the Buckeyes (95.71).

Southern Cal (249.71; 17 commits) rounds out that top-5.

ESPN ranks Clemson the highest individually at No. 3, with 247Sports’ own rankings having Clemson No. 4 and Rivals having the Tigers at No. 6 currently. In terms of rating per recruit, Clemson is a bit closer to Ohio State on Rivals (3.94 to 3.86).

After a busy month of May in commitments, Clemson did add one pledge in June with 4-star receiver Troy Stellato.

In its latest rankings revision, 247Sports did drop Stellato from the fringe of the top-100 to No. 212 overall and the No. 32 WR. A consensus 4-star receiver, his highest mark comes with Rivals as the No. 19 WR and No. 124 overall.

By 247Sports Composite average, all-purpose back Will Shipley is Clemson’s best pledge at No. 25 overall and the top APB. Their top-rated projection to Clemson currently is No. 11 overall prospect and No. 3 OT Tristan Leigh (Fairfax, Va.), followed by defensive tackle Payton Page (No. 81 overall/No. 7 DT) and cornerback Nyland Green (No. 88 overall/No. 8 CB).

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Brandon Rink: Email | Comment
McMaster says football won't be allowed in state if virus continues rapid spread
McMaster says football won't be allowed in state if virus continues rapid spread
Rankings update: Clemson's in tough competition at top of 2021 class
Rankings update: Clemson's in tough competition at top of 2021 class
Madden 21 expands college gameplay, Clemson one of teams
Madden 21 expands college gameplay, Clemson one of teams
2021 Recruit Quick Search - 85 Recruits (71 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best Clemson News of the Week