Rankings update: Clemson's in tough competition at top of 2021 class

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

Clemson’s 14-man 2021 class is ranked as high as No. 2 in the nation going into July. Barely. Ohio State takes the top spot across the networks with four 5-star commitments and 11 more four-star pledges (298.06 rating on 247Sports). Clemson is next up in the 247Sports Team Composite average, holding a narrow ratings lead (260) over North Carolina (259.73; 17 commits) and Tennessee (259.34; 23 commits). UNC added one-time Clemson cornerback target and 5-star Tony Grimes as a commitment on Tuesday. Clemson is also second in average rating per commit (94.32) to the Buckeyes (95.71). Southern Cal (249.71; 17 commits) rounds out that top-5.

ESPN ranks Clemson the highest individually at No. 3, with 247Sports’ own rankings having Clemson No. 4 and Rivals having the Tigers at No. 6 currently. In terms of rating per recruit, Clemson is a bit closer to Ohio State on Rivals (3.94 to 3.86).

After a busy month of May in commitments, Clemson did add one pledge in June with 4-star receiver Troy Stellato.

In its latest rankings revision, 247Sports did drop Stellato from the fringe of the top-100 to No. 212 overall and the No. 32 WR. A consensus 4-star receiver, his highest mark comes with Rivals as the No. 19 WR and No. 124 overall.

By 247Sports Composite average, all-purpose back Will Shipley is Clemson’s best pledge at No. 25 overall and the top APB. Their top-rated projection to Clemson currently is No. 11 overall prospect and No. 3 OT Tristan Leigh (Fairfax, Va.), followed by defensive tackle Payton Page (No. 81 overall/No. 7 DT) and cornerback Nyland Green (No. 88 overall/No. 8 CB).