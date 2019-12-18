Clemson signee analysis: 4-star DT Tre Williams
by - Correspondent - Wednesday, December 18, 2019 7:51 AM
Tre Williams Photo
Tre Williams - Defensive Tackle Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.75)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 306   Hometown: Washington, DC (St. John's College HS HS)   Class: 2020
ESPN:
#39 Overall, #4 DT, #3 DC
Rivals:
#206 Overall, #16 DT, #3 DC
24/7:
#57 Overall, #7 DT, #3 DC
Clemsno has built one of the nation's top interior D-line classes.

Clemson signed one of the nation’s top-rated interior defenders in Tre Williams.

More on Williams...

Tre Williams - 4-star DT - Washington, D.C.

Committed since: 1/26/19.

Listed size: 6-3 306.

Brings to Clemson: Williams stood out at one of the football factories nationally at St. John’s in D.C. He shows impressive burst off the line and strength to throw off blockers and make his way into the backfield. Williams has the build and athleticism that Clemson will only tailor into a playmaker at the next level.

Depth chart fit: Williams in a group with three elite interior defenders joining the Tigers among Demonte Capehart and Bryan Bresee. It’s also a spot where there could possibly be no attrition at all as every player in the unit has remaining eligibility. You would figure one or more in that trio will see a redshirt just due to the sheer number of talent stocked at the position in 2020 and fall camp will be a proving ground for Williams.

