|
Clemson signee analysis: 4-star DT Demonte Capehart
|Wednesday, December 18, 2019 7:34 AM- -
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-4 Weight: 295 Hometown: Hartsville, SC (IMG Academy HS) Class: 2020
#27 Overall, #2 DT, #2 SC
#35 Overall, #3 DT, #5 SC
#35 Overall, #4 DT, #6 SC
Clemson added one of the top interior defenders with the signing of
Demonte Capehart.
More on Capehart... Demonte Capehart - 5-star DT - Hartsville, S.C. Committed since: 6/5/18. Listed size: 6-5 295. Early enrollee Brings to Clemson: Capehart moved up the recruiting rankings after improving his game while seeing tougher tests in a move to IMG Academy (Fla.). Capehart was lauded by Rivals in improving his strength, hands and get-off at the snap to dominate that level of football as a senior. Depth chart fit: Capehart is one part in one of the more talented interior D-line groups assembled in one class, along with fellow 247Sports Composite 5-star Bryan Bresee and 4-star Tre Williams. Just the competition among that trio to see the field as freshmen will be interesting -- and then there’s some solid depth at the position overall with all 2019 contributors having eligibility remaining. Welcome to the #ClemsonFamily, Demonte Capehart! This is what National Signing Day is all about. #Clemson signee @CapehartDemonte letting all that emotion out after signing on to play college football & getting one step closer to making a difference in the people behind hims lives. @ClemsonFB getting a great one.#ALLIN pic.twitter.com/TnaJnedKhf
#ALLIN #We2Deep20 pic.twitter.com/AwcgG8XxRH
More on Capehart...
Demonte Capehart - 5-star DT - Hartsville, S.C.
Committed since: 6/5/18.
Listed size: 6-5 295.
Early enrollee
Brings to Clemson: Capehart moved up the recruiting rankings after improving his game while seeing tougher tests in a move to IMG Academy (Fla.). Capehart was lauded by Rivals in improving his strength, hands and get-off at the snap to dominate that level of football as a senior.
Depth chart fit: Capehart is one part in one of the more talented interior D-line groups assembled in one class, along with fellow 247Sports Composite 5-star Bryan Bresee and 4-star Tre Williams. Just the competition among that trio to see the field as freshmen will be interesting -- and then there’s some solid depth at the position overall with all 2019 contributors having eligibility remaining.
Welcome to the #ClemsonFamily, Demonte Capehart!
This is what National Signing Day is all about. #Clemson signee @CapehartDemonte letting all that emotion out after signing on to play college football & getting one step closer to making a difference in the people behind hims lives. @ClemsonFB getting a great one.#ALLIN pic.twitter.com/TnaJnedKhf— Derek Kopp (@DerekKoppTV) December 18, 2019
- I’m glad Burch stayed in Columbia so mommy -
- 4 of Top 10 Clemson Recruits EVER are in this class -
- 2014 orange bowl Clemson vs OSU on ESPNU -
- After the number 1 recruiting class, we will for sure get punished -
- @DavidHood, could you ask Orgeron and Day if -
- TNET: WATCH: Elite DT emotional after signing for Clemson -
- So burch didn't sign -
- Not meant to be political and I’m sorry to myself for going to fgf but -
- Since Jawja didn’t win the National Championship in Recruiting this year... -
- Anyone else concerned that Dabo signed a 0 star kicker? -
- Jimbo Fisher, Muschamp, Saban -
- I knew Burch was a coot -
- Dear Lord, Thank you for Dabo Swinney we are truly blessed -
- Clemson will have more CFP appearances and Nattys the next 3-4 years -
- It will be interesting to see how Burch is utilized... -
- Click the link below to read more!
- New Clemson WR coach confirmed
- Dabo Swinney announces new Clemson coaching roles
- Update on Braden Galloway status, Clemson drug test results for Playoff
- Clemson WR to return next season
- WATCH: CBSSN makes Fiesta Bowl Playoff semifinal predictions
- WATCH: No postgame handshake after Clemson-SC basketball game
- Two Clemson players among Heisman vote top-10
- JUST RELEASED: All New Clemson Nike Shoe
- Travis Etienne named nation's top running back by PFF
- Former Clemson WR released by Bucs
- Copyright © 1995 - 2019 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<