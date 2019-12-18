Clemson signee analysis: 4-star DT Demonte Capehart
by - Correspondent - Wednesday, December 18, 2019 7:34 AM
Height: 6-4   Weight: 295   Hometown: Hartsville, SC (IMG Academy HS)   Class: 2020
#27 Overall, #2 DT, #2 SC
#35 Overall, #3 DT, #5 SC
#35 Overall, #4 DT, #6 SC
Capehart is one of two Clemson commits from the Palmetto State going into the first signing period.
Clemson added one of the top interior defenders with the signing of Demonte Capehart.

Demonte Capehart - 5-star DT - Hartsville, S.C.

Committed since: 6/5/18.

Listed size: 6-5 295.

Early enrollee

Brings to Clemson: Capehart moved up the recruiting rankings after improving his game while seeing tougher tests in a move to IMG Academy (Fla.). Capehart was lauded by Rivals in improving his strength, hands and get-off at the snap to dominate that level of football as a senior.

Depth chart fit: Capehart is one part in one of the more talented interior D-line groups assembled in one class, along with fellow 247Sports Composite 5-star Bryan Bresee and 4-star Tre Williams. Just the competition among that trio to see the field as freshmen will be interesting -- and then there’s some solid depth at the position overall with all 2019 contributors having eligibility remaining.

