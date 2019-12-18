Clemson signee analysis: 4-star DT Demonte Capehart

Clemson added one of the top interior defenders with the signing of Demonte Capehart. More on Capehart... Demonte Capehart - 5-star DT - Hartsville, S.C. Committed since: 6/5/18. Listed size: 6-5 295. Early enrollee Brings to Clemson: Capehart moved up the recruiting rankings after improving his game while seeing tougher tests in a move to IMG Academy (Fla.). Capehart was lauded by Rivals in improving his strength, hands and get-off at the snap to dominate that level of football as a senior. Depth chart fit: Capehart is one part in one of the more talented interior D-line groups assembled in one class, along with fellow 247Sports Composite 5-star Bryan Bresee and 4-star Tre Williams. Just the competition among that trio to see the field as freshmen will be interesting -- and then there’s some solid depth at the position overall with all 2019 contributors having eligibility remaining. Welcome to the #ClemsonFamily, Demonte Capehart!

