Clemson offers athlete from former Tiger star's hometown
Monday, June 1, 2020 1:20 PM
Dasan McCullough - Athlete Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.79)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 210   Hometown: Olathe, KS (Blue Valley North HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
24/7:
# 73 Overall, # 8 ATH, # 1 KS

Brent Venables went back to Olathe, Kansas for another highly-regarded athlete.

Four-star athlete Dasan McCullough announced a Clemson offer on Monday, hailing from the same hometown as Isaiah Simmmons.

"I AM BLESSED AND HONORED TO RECEIVE AN OFFER FROM CLEMSON UNIVERSITY!!!" McCullough posted on Twitter.

He tallied 64 tackles, five pass breakups, four interceptions and three forced fumbles as a sophomore.

He is rated the No. 8 athlete in the nation by 247Sports.

