Clemson QB target includes Tigers in top schools cut

A primary Clemson target for the 2022 recruiting class included the ACC's Tigers in his latest cut for top schools. Four-star Martin, Tennessee quarterback Ty Simpson released the 10 schools he will focus on moving forward not long after being in town to attend Clemson-Pitt. He is rated as high as the No. 2 dual-threat QB in the nation.

Simpson, whose dad coaches at UT-Martin, picked up a Clemson offer in August and has made multiple stops to campus. His full top-10:

