WATCH: Travis Etienne ranked No. 1 RB in ACC
by - Assoc. Editor - Monday, August 3, 2020 8:17 AM

Clemson running back Travis Etienne was ranked the No. 1 returning running back in the ACC according to the following video:

Video Description: The ACC routinely boasts some of the nation's most productive running backs and we should expect the 2020 season to be no different. Travis Etienne returns after back-to-back ACC Player of the Year campaigns and players like Javian Hawkins, David Bailey and Jordan Mason give their fans loads of optimism heading into the season.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Trevor Lawrence reacts to possible boycott by Pac-12 players
Trevor Lawrence reacts to possible boycott by Pac-12 players
Elite QB picks up Clemson offer
Elite QB picks up Clemson offer
LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #124 'Campus in 1930s'
LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #124 'Campus in 1930s'
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best Clemson News of the Week