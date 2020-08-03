WATCH: Travis Etienne ranked No. 1 RB in ACC

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson running back Travis Etienne was ranked the No. 1 returning running back in the ACC according to the following video:

Video Description: The ACC routinely boasts some of the nation's most productive running backs and we should expect the 2020 season to be no different. Travis Etienne returns after back-to-back ACC Player of the Year campaigns and players like Javian Hawkins, David Bailey and Jordan Mason give their fans loads of optimism heading into the season.