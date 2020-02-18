WATCH: Tee Higgins 2019 season highlights
by - Assoc. Editor - Tuesday, February 18, 2020 2:51 PM

Check out 2019 season highlights of Clemson receiver Tee Higgins, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Clemson's Tee Higgins is one of the most dangerous and dynamic receivers in the country. The 6'4" junior creates big plays for the Tigers going over the top of, running away from and around defenders. The two-time All-ACC selection finished 2019 with 59 receptions, 1,167 receiving yards and 13 scores. Higgins' size, catch radius and speed are unique and creates mismatches for opposing defenders at any part of the field.

