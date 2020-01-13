WATCH: Nicholas the Dolphin predicts Clemson-LSU
by - Assoc. Editor - Monday, January 13, 2020 9:37 AM
Nicholas picked Clemson to win on Monday night.
Nicholas picked Clemson to win on Monday night.

Don't worry. The animal picks are back for another prediction.

Last CFB semi-final game, a misguided orangutan got it all wrong, picking Ohio State to beat Clemson. Fail.

Next up in the world of animal prophecies is Nicholas the Dolphin at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

The rescued dolphin picked Clemson to defeat LSU in tonight's National Championship in the following video.

