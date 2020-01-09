WATCH: National Championship Game Preview

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out this game preview of the National Championship game featuring No. 1 LSU against No. 3 Clemson, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network. Video Description: Clemson vs. LSU: The Clemson Tigers and LSU Tigers face off in the 2019 National Championship Game in New Orleans, LA on Monday night. Clemson is going for its 2nd straight national title and is looking to become the first football program to win four national titles as members of the ACC. LSU is also seeking its fourth national championship. The Tigers from the SEC boast the nation's top offense and are led by Heisman Trophy winner, Joe Burrow. Can Clemson's top-ranked scoring defense slow down LSU? Take a look inside the matchup here!