WATCH: Highlights of Clemson's 49-0 win over The Citadel
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, September 19, 2020 7:53 PM

No. 1 Clemson's 49-0 victory against The Citadel on Saturday was the Tigers' 31st straight regular season win which is a new ACC record.

It was also the team's 23rd straight win at home which is the longest winning home streak in the nation.

Check out all the highlights of the impressive and noteworthy win:

More highlights:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Citadel refused to shorten 2nd half vs. Clemson: "Not what Citadel is about"
Citadel refused to shorten 2nd half vs. Clemson: "Not what Citadel is about"
WATCH: Clemson dances in locker room after blowout win over The Citadel
WATCH: Clemson dances in locker room after blowout win over The Citadel
WATCH: Clemson runs down the hill vs. The Citadel
WATCH: Clemson runs down the hill vs. The Citadel
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week