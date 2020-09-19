WATCH: Highlights of Clemson's 49-0 win over The Citadel

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

No. 1 Clemson's 49-0 victory against The Citadel on Saturday was the Tigers' 31st straight regular season win which is a new ACC record.

It was also the team's 23rd straight win at home which is the longest winning home streak in the nation.

Check out all the highlights of the impressive and noteworthy win:

More highlights:

31 ???????????????? ?????????????? ???????????? ????????, passing the 2013-15 FSU Seminoles for the longest streak in ACC history.



2-0 ???? 2020. #ALLIN ???? pic.twitter.com/bgqJuq9EFw — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 19, 2020