WATCH: Clemson's flea-flicker ranked as Top 5 ACC Play of the Week
by - Assoc. Editor - 2020 Dec 1, Tue 08:25

Clemson's flea-flicker touchdown thrown by Trevor Lawrence to a wide-open Cornell Powell in the 52-17 win against Pittsburgh was ranked as a top-five ACC Play of the Week.

Check out the top five plays, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Week 12 of ACC football delivered on big plays from big names. Trevor Lawrence provided a touchdown bomb on a trick play, Ian Book made something out of nothing, and Jordan Addison & CJ Lewis both continued to wow with some amazing touchdown grabs, Which play earned the top spot?

