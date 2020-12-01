WATCH: Clemson's flea-flicker ranked as Top 5 ACC Play of the Week

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson's flea-flicker touchdown thrown by Trevor Lawrence to a wide-open Cornell Powell in the 52-17 win against Pittsburgh was ranked as a top-five ACC Play of the Week.

Check out the top five plays, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Week 12 of ACC football delivered on big plays from big names. Trevor Lawrence provided a touchdown bomb on a trick play, Ian Book made something out of nothing, and Jordan Addison & CJ Lewis both continued to wow with some amazing touchdown grabs, Which play earned the top spot?