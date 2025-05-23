Clemson shuffling its official visit weekend board: What to know

The final pieces on the board are being moved. Clemson's official visit period begins in exactly one week, and while the Tigers' steps to get there have taken a backseat to the postseason action on the diamond, there's still plenty to break down. To start, CJ Spiller is now set to have all of his attention focused on Jae Lamar of Moultrie (GA), Colquitt County. This came after the news Thursday evening that the Tigers' other four-star tailback target, Carsyn Baker, was no longer taking an official visit to Clemson. Baker received an offer from the Tigers in early March after a visit to campus to check out spring practice, and the path to the May 30th date appeared to be smooth sailing. Sometimes, everything is not what it seems. Baker has been courting finalists across the Southeast, as well as scheduling an official visit with Ohio State. The Langston Hughes HS four-star might've seen the Tigers as simply the odd man out, trimming down the list to four ahead of his summer trips. All eyes now move to Lamar, seemingly turning the lone tailback on campus into Spiller's VIP. This doesn't necessarily mean it is Lamar or nothing, as the Tigers may use the summer to scope out the rest of the board for another addition to this class. Moving to other spots, the bevy of talent has continued to increase by the day, particularly on the defensive side. Chris Rumph has been very active, bringing in additional pass rushers who very much have their eyes set on Clemson. We've broken down JR Hardrick's (South Pittsburg) projection, feeling like he's going to pull the trigger on his commitment decision once he gets on campus. Another prospect off the edge in Zavion Griffin-Haynes of Rolesville (NC) has announced the Tigers are in his final four schools, including setting his dates for which programs will get that coveted official visit. Clemson will be competing with Michigan, Florida State, and Nebraska for his services. Griffin-Haynes was joined by Keshawn Stencil (Clayton) and Tylan Wilson of Pascagoula to trim down their respective lists, which slotted the Tigers for visits, as well as narrowing down the competition. The last several weeks have been about finalizing the pieces to get to an all-important weekend, which will be subsequently followed by Dabo Swinney's high school camp in June, with the All-In Cookout coming in July. Here is our current June visit list, which is subject to change: Five-star OG Darius Gray - Richmond (VA) St. Christopher’s Five-star DL Bryce Perry Wright - Buford (GA) Buford Five-star LB Tyler Atkinson - Loganville (GA) Grayson Five-star DB Joey O'Brien - Wyndmoor (PA) La Salle College Four-star OT Ekene Ogboko - Durham (NC) South Garner Four-star RB Jae Lamar - Moultrie (GA) Colquitt County Four-star OT Leo Delaney - Charlotte (NC) Providence Day Four-star DB Samari Matthews - Corneilius (NC) Hough Four-star DL Dre Quinn - Norcross (GA) Greater ATL Four-star WR Craig Dandridge - Alpharetta (GA) Cambridge Four-star OT Carter Scruggs - Leesburg (VA) Loudoun County Four-star DB Tylan Wilson - Pascagoula (MS) Pascagoula Four-star DB Blake Stewart - Atlanta (GA) Woodward Academy Four-star DE Zavion Giffin Haynes - Rolesville (NC) Rolesville Three-star DE JR Hardrick - South Pittsburg (TN) South Pittsburg Three-star WR Devin Fitzgerald - Phoenix (AZ) Brophy College Prep Three-star OL Canon Pickett - Tampa (FL) Tampa Bay Tech Three-star OT Mitchell Smith - Picayune (MS) Picayune Memorial Three-star OT Dalton Toothman - Ocean Springs (MS) Vancleave Four-star DB Kentavion Anderson - Roebuck (SC) Dorman (commit) Four-star OL Grant Wise - Milton (FL) Pace (commit) Four-star WR Gordon Sellars - Charlotte (NC) Providence Day (commit) Three-star QB Brock Bradley - Birmingham (AL) Spain Park (commit) Four-star OL Chancellor Barclay - Orlando (FL) First Academy (commit) Four-star WR Naeem Burroughs - Jacksonville (FL) The Bolles School (commit) Four-star OT Adam Guthrie - Washington Court House (OH) Miami Trace (commit) Four-star DB Kaden Gebhardt - Olentangy (OH) Lewis Center (commit) Three-star DL Kameron Cody - Savannah (GA) Benedictine Military College (commit) Four-star DB Shavar Young - Knoxville (TN) Webb School (commit) Four-star WR Connor Salmin - Potamac (MD) The Bullis School (commit) Three-star OT Braden Wilmes - Lawrence (KS) Lawrence Free State (commit) Four-star QB Tait Reynolds - Queens Creek (AZ) Queens Creek (commit) Three-star TE Tayveon Wilson - Huntington (WV) Huntington (commit) June visits: Four-star DL Keshawn Stancil - Clayton (NC) Clayton (June 14th) Three-star OT Fletcher Turk - Dacula (GA) Hebron Christian Academy

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!