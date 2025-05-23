Former Clemson guard completes first pro season with impressive feat

In his first season playing professionally overseas, the former Clemson guard has wasted no time dominating for his Lithuanian ball club, Nevezis, which is a part of the Lithuanian Basketball League.

Girard led the league in scoring (21.0 PPG) and three-pointers made, and joined the 50-40-90 club, which was achieved by very few overseas pros this season.

The 50-40-90 mark is someone who shoots at least 50 percent from the field, 40 percent from three-point land, and 90 percent from the free-throw line, marking an impressive season of efficiency for Girard.