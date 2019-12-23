WATCH: Clemson arrives at the 2019 Fiesta Bowl, Swinney press conference

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The Clemson Football team arrived in Phoenix on Sunday as they prepare for their upcoming Fiesta Bowl clash with Ohio State. Dabo Swinney sat down at the introductory press conference for a few minutes soon after he got off the plane. "First of all, Tremayne Anchrum is going to be an incredible broadcaster. We're just happy to be here. Just blessed to have the type of season that we had. Just great memories, great experiences, the hospitality, and looking forward to a great week. I think we had a good balance of mental prep, conditioning, working on Clemson fundamentals, technique, and then you know the game plan for Ohio State." Anchrum says the team is prepping for this game just like any other this season. "We treat games like this like we do week six, week seven. The preparation may be a little different. We still keep the same formula of excellence. You know, keeping that same formula through now as similar as we were last time."