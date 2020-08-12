WATCH: Brad Scott and wife hilariously pranked by dropped newborn joke
by - Assoc. Editor - Wednesday, August 12, 2020 9:55 PM
Brad Scott -- You got pranked!
Former Clemson coach Jeff Scott and his wife Sara announced the birth of their second child Hunter on Tuesday.

Of course, the grandparents had to come to visit to see Hunter for the first time.

Jeff the jokester, had a little fun and showed off a short clip of his cute daughter Savannah holding a fake newborn baby and dropping it on the floor as she ran to her beloved grandparents.

Wait...I know that shocked guy as that's former Clemson coach Brad Scott. Anyways, I digress.

Once again, congratulations to the Scott family on the birth of their second child (the real one, not the fake one).

