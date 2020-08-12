WATCH: Brad Scott and wife hilariously pranked by dropped newborn joke

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Former Clemson coach Jeff Scott and his wife Sara announced the birth of their second child Hunter on Tuesday.

Of course, the grandparents had to come to visit to see Hunter for the first time.

Jeff the jokester, had a little fun and showed off a short clip of his cute daughter Savannah holding a fake newborn baby and dropping it on the floor as she ran to her beloved grandparents.

Wait...I know that shocked guy as that's former Clemson coach Brad Scott. Anyways, I digress.

Wanted to share this video of my parents coming over to my house today to see Hunter for the first time...our daughter Savannah wanted to help.... pic.twitter.com/iFIPSb4tZH — Coach Jeff Scott (@coach_jeffscott) August 13, 2020

Once again, congratulations to the Scott family on the birth of their second child (the real one, not the fake one).