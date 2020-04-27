Report: Clemson to play 2020 neutral site game in Atlanta
by - Correspondent - Monday, April 27, 2020 10:39 AM
CBS Sports basketball insider Jon Rothstein reported Monday on one part of the non-conference schedule for the 2020-21 season.

He says there will be a multi-game event in Atlanta's State Farm Arena on Dec. 12, where the ACC's Tigers will take on Alabama.

Other confirmed games for the event include Dayton-Mississippi State and LSU-South Florida.

Alabama finished 9th in the SEC regular season this March with a 16-15 overall record and 8-10 mark in conference action. Clemson also finished 9th in league play with a 16-15 overall record and 9-11 ACC record.

