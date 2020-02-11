|
PHOTOS: 2020 CFP National Championship by Mark McInnis
|Tuesday, February 11, 2020 12:03 PM- -
Check out all the 469 great shots from Mark McInnis from New Orleans. Visit his website at http://www.markmcinnisphotography.com
TigerNet is home to the most extensive searchable Clemson sports image database on the web. Currently, the TigerNet archive has over 107,000 photos from Clemson sporting events.
TigerNet is home to the most extensive searchable Clemson sports image database on the web. Currently, the TigerNet archive has over 107,000 photos from Clemson sporting events.